Actor Jeremy Allen’s wife files for divorce almost 3 years after getting married





Three years after getting married, Hollywood actor Jeremy Allen White and his actress-wife Addison Timlin are set to divorce. Addison recently filed divorce papers in Los Angeles, according to the latest reports. Addison’s request for legal separation came just four months after Jeremy paid tribute to her in his award-winning speech at the Golden Globes. The reason for their split is unclear at this time. The two have been married since October 2019. They took their wedding vows in a grand ceremony at the Beverly Hills Courthouse. They share two daughters together, Ezer and Dolores. While receiving his Golden Globes award, Jeremy said in January, “Addison Timlin I love you to the core of my bones, thank you for all you do, thank you for all you have done.” He won the Best Actor category trophy for the bear. Addison and Jeremy have known each other since they were teenagers. They worked together on the 2008 film After school. Their friendship turned into a romance around 2013. In August last year, when Jeremy was asked what Addison thought of all the “thirst online for him”, he replied: “I don’t know”, adding: “I think we are both pretty good at not paying too much attention. I’m not on Twitter. I have an Instagram, but I use it mostly for work. I have a pretty healthy distance from it all. And my wife does too . So I think that’s a good thing.” Professionally, Jeremy is best known for his long-running role as Phillip “Lip” Gallagher in Shameless. He also appeared in the first season of Back home in 2018. Other than After schoolhe played a central role in Twelve, after all, And Location. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

