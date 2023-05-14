Why the Hollywood writers’ strike matters to the public | Do

What’s Hollywood without screenwriters? No character to play. No script to run.
It’s as basic as it gets.
Television and film writers are represented by the Writers Guild of America. With the exception of a few highly paid names, many have seen their careers become unsustainable in recent years as streaming has radically upended the financial model. The people who dream up the shows and movies we so compulsively watch are struggling to make a living doing it. As a result, the WGA went on strike last week after studios rejected many of its contract offers.
This means that no writes are in progress for the foreseeable future. It is not known how long the strike will last. It could take days. It could take months. Late-night talk shows were the first to go dark, but other shows have also halted production or pre-production of their new seasons, including Netflixs Cobra Kai and Showtimes Yellowjackets.
A new Game of Thrones spin-off for HBO has also suspended its writers room, according to George RR Martin, who said in a blog post: I’m not in LA, so I can’t walk a line. picketing like I did in 1988, but I want to publicly declare my full, complete and unequivocal support for my guild.
Two Apple TV+ shows also don’t revolve around themes that seem terribly ironic, given the real-world context: Severance, which is about workers organizing to fend off an exploitative company, and Loot, the comedy of Maya Rudolph about a billionaire who has just realized the immorality of hoarding wealth.
Even Stranger Things, one of Netflix’s biggest shows, has shut down. Here’s how creators Matt and Ross Duffer explained their decision on Twitter:
The writing doesn’t stop at the start of filming. While we were thrilled to begin production with our amazing cast and crew, that is not possible during this strike. We hope that a fair deal will be reached soon so that we can all get back to work. Until then finished and out.
It is not just an act of solidarity. Showrunners are writers, which means they are also members of the WGA alongside the screenwriters they hire. From top to bottom, everyone has experienced the studios’ budget-squeezing strategies first-hand.
Here are some of the issues at play when it comes to compensation:
- Television writers are paid weekly. Under the broadcast model, that’s typically 22 episodes per season. But for streaming, that number is closer to eight to 10 episodes. Making a living is no longer about landing a job in a writers room and hoping the show will be successful enough to get renewed, it’s about landing multiple jobs in a year.
- There are fewer jobs to be done as many streaming shows are assigned budgets that only allow for mini-rooms: fewer writers hired to work for a shorter period and therefore receive less money.
- The WGA contract has traditionally defined the minimum wage at different levels, from staff writer (an entry-level position) all the way to executive producer (which includes the showrunner). The idea is that as writers gain experience they are able to move up the ranks and see their pay rise, except that many writers are forced to repeat over and over again as writer. It’s cheaper for studios that way, and it’s a practice that particularly hits black writers and other writers of color when trying to build a resume.
- It used to be common for writers to be on set (and get paid for it) when their episode is filmed. This is no longer the case, and it is another cost-cutting measure by streamers. But as many writers point out, the writing doesn’t stop once a script is handed in. A number of changes are made on the day of a shoot because that’s the nature of television and film: unexpected complications arise and a scene has to be rewritten. on the fly. Being on set helps train future showrunners, which is what studios should want: people who understand the inner workings of it all, so money isn’t wasted on lack of experience.
- Residues, or payment for the reuse of credited writer work, are also a key issue. Historically, they’ve been enough to help writers float through extended lulls between jobs, which can sometimes last a year or more. Currently however, residuals for streaming shows pay pennies compared to the amounts paid when an episode is re-aired on network television. The same problem with residuals also affects screenwriters, whether their films were originally made for a streamer or ended up there after a theatrical release.
The WGA is also concerned about the use of artificial intelligence to generate scripts. It certainly sounds like a way to eliminate writers from the process altogether or justify reducing their fees if they instead clean up what the AI has produced.
Even a hit show is no guarantee of stability. Alex OKeefe was a writer for the first season of the Chicago-shot FX series The Bear, which returns with a new season to Hulu next month.
Working as an editor, I was still broke, still on Medicaid, he said in a tweet. The studio wouldn’t take me to the writers room in Los Angeles, so I worked from my apartment in Brooklyn. My heat was off this pandemic winter, my heater turned off the lights. I worked on episode 8 from a library.
All I can say about Hollywood is this: All that glitters is not gold. I won the lottery and landed a gig on a low-budget show that became a national sensation. The Bear was a gift, but in the end, The Bear was a concert. And between gigs, I barely survive.
All of this is happening at a time when studios are posting profits and CEO pay is eye-popping millions. Someone is making money. For the most part, it’s not the writers who also have agents and managers who usually get 10% of everything they earn.
The studios are collectively represented in contract negotiations by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which includes companies such as Disney, Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, among others. The entertainment industry lost more than $10 billion in stock value on the first day of the strike.
The WGA’s last strike was 15 years ago, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, the fallout from the 100-day shutdown was approximately $2 billion (or $2.8 billion in 2023 dollars). This time, the financial cost could be even heavier and felt more quickly.
It’s unclear if this concern is compelling for the studios. During a post-earnings call last week, Supreme Chairman Bob Bakish noted that we have a lot of content in the box, as well as a wide range of reality and unscripted, as well as sports, and that doesn’t is not affected. We can do more in these areas, if needed.
But if a deal isn’t struck quickly, network TV’s fall lineup won’t be ready in time, all those sitcoms, crime shows and hospital shows that reliably draw more viewership than most streaming shows. That’s a problem for broadcasters, who still draw millions of viewers but steadily lose ground to streaming.
Here’s why it matters to the public.
These economic justice issues mirror labor issues in just about any other industry. Executives rake in obscene sums while laying off workers. Often it’s not about keeping the lights on, it’s about giving Wall Street what it wants: not just profits, but higher profits every quarter, that is, growth, which looks less like a business model and more like a cancerous tumor. For the remaining employees, the skyrocketing cost of living and inflation have not been resolved. It’s not fair play. This is a pattern for what we were seeing right now: striking workers and a record increase in the number of employees forming unions.
Last week a small group of United Farm Workers showed up to picket alongside the WGA. Heres hoping in the future, when other industries need vocal and visible support, Hollywood writers give that same energy and solidarity in return.
There are other contract negotiations that the studios will soon have to deal with. Their agreements with the guilds representing actors (SAG-AFTRA) and directors (DGA) are due to expire on June 30. It is possible that these guilds will also vote for the strike.
Actors have already taken to the WGA picket lines to show their support, from Dermot Mulroney and Rob Lowe to Abbott Elementarys Lisa Ann Walter and SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. Jill Hennessy, who has become a household name on Law & Order and now stars on City on a Hill, joined a picket line and tweeted a photo with the caption: Without writers I am speechless
Earlier this week, brothers Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight, Inception and the upcoming Oppenheimer movie, which he also wrote) and Jonathan Nolan (co-creator of Westworld) were on the picket line outside Paramount Studios.
Writers who also became super-producers like Dick Wolf, Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, Chuck Lorre and Taylor Sheridan, who have multi-million dollar contracts and influence that could be used right now, are conspicuously absent until now. now.
Likewise, what would it be like if Hollywood’s biggest names Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington, Scarlett Johansson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese also showed up on the lines of picketing? Or says to the media: Interview me to find out why these questions are important. In terms of personal net worth and influence, they’ve all reached a stage in their careers where they can afford to take that risk.
Despite what’s been happening in the real world, there’s been a distinct lack of on-screen union stories over the past decade.
We don’t know what happens behind closed doors. But I guess the writers want to bring the unions into the fictional worlds of television and film. Or write more overt Norma Rae-style stories that are all about organizing work. They just didn’t have the opportunities.
After all, the corporate antagonists in these stories have a lot in common with the studio bosses themselves. Decisions at this level are always deliberate and intentional, and a cynic might argue that leaders are giving the game away: if they claim that labor issues are not a major concern of our current moment, then perhaps be that they can also convince the public to believe it.
Yet the absence of fictional Hollywood union histories is striking. And the disconnect is getting weirder every day.