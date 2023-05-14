Entertainment
How Bollywood supermoms Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra manage co-parenting with ease
Juggling the responsibilities of being a famous celebrity and a devoted mother is no small feat, but Bollywood superstar moms have managed to strike a perfect balance. And they thank their husbands for playing an important role in their co-parenting journey. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatthese great ladies shared how their partners have helped them maintain a healthy work-life balance.
kareena kapoor khan
The actor, who recently filmed for Hansal Mehtas next, explained that a parent was still there with their children Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. In an interview with Variety, Kareena had her heart set on her husband Saif Ali Khan and said: I am very lucky to have a husband who works in the same profession. We take turns to know when we have to travel. It’s a lot of meticulous planning, but if you plan well, I think you can pull it off.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became parents to their daughter Malti Marie in January 2022, via surrogacy. In a recent interview, Priyanka opened up about the challenges of balancing their successful careers while also being there for their little one.
In an interview with Elle, Priyanka said: We just feel a sense of contribution when it comes to not fun stuff. I don’t remember ever having a conversation where I was like, ‘I need you to do more of this.’ We both have careers that are important to us, so we split our time so that one of us is able to do things around the house or be with the baby.
mira rajput
Shahid Kapoors marries Mira Rajput, who is an influential celebrity and investor, believes that when one parent takes responsibility for the children, it allows the other to recharge and take a break. During a live session, Mira had said, My children are totally different with me than they are with Shahid. They like to do different things with him and they like to do different things with me. Yeah, sure, there are times when I’ve had time off and I go to work and do Shahids with the kids. It really helps to bond between the kids and their dad, and the kids and me, and we just have time to recharge. Shahid and Mira have two children, Misha and Zain.
Anouchka Sharma
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have always been open about their unwavering support for each other. In a recent interview, Virat shared that he admires Anushka for making huge sacrifices as an actor to be with their daughter Vamika. He even added that she was a real inspiration to him. Likewise, Anushka also spoke about the sacrifices Virat made for her during the hard times.
In an interview with Grazia, Anushka had said that Virat was with her during her first trimester. She says, If he had traveled, I could not have accompanied him in my condition. My first trimester was horrible, so it was nice having her by my side, holding my hand and being my cheerleader.
Alia Bhat
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who recently became parents to their daughter Raha, are relishing this new chapter in their lives. Even though Alia went back to work just a few months after giving birth, she shared how Ranbir bonded with their little one.
In an interview with Vogue, Alia said: Ranbir is such an active dad at home that sometimes it’s hard for me to hold her even for a second. And he has very unique ways of spending time with Rahahe likes to sit with her in front of the window where the breeze comes in and make sure she spends a lot of time looking at the big green plant there. He considers her as this earthly imp.
Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have two children, Guriq and Mehr. Neha, who is also a working mother, spoke candidly about the challenges she faces in balancing her career and parenting responsibilities. However, she also praised her husband and actor Angad for being a supportive partner in their parenting journey.
In an interview with iDiva, Neha said, I tell my husband that he has to be on duty at Mehr when I’m away for virtual auditions (Roadies). He understands it and we are very attached to co-parenting and it is very important to us. I have a wonderful husband who understands. I know a lot can be handled by my husband, so we plan our schedule accordingly.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/mothers-day-2023-how-bollywoods-supermoms-anushka-sharma-kareena-kapoor-alia-bhatt-and-priyanka-chopra-ace-co-parenting-with-ease-8607974/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Jokowi invites the planting of mangroves to protect nature
- Stock traders on hold amid debt ceiling debate: Markets recap
- You’ve Never Seen Kate Middleton With Old Hollywood Waves Like These See Photos
- SEA Games 2023: Zhou Jingyi impresses despite loss in women’s singles table tennis q-final
- EU approves Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision
- Biden Names Cancer Surgeon Monica Bertagnoli as Next NIH Director
- Erdogan secures a strong victory in the earthquake-affected areas of Turkey
- PM Modi Visits National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi to See Jana Shakti: A Collective Power Exhibition – New Delhi Times
- Before Famous Actor Robert Downey Jr. Left Iron-Man: It Happened, I Wasn’t Interested
- Dallas Woman Prepping Daughter For Prom Killed In Shooting – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
- The Great Pandemic Mortgage Refinancing Boom
- From diversity to accessibility, can technology change the way we think about beauty for the better?