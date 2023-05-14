How Bollywood supermoms Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra manage co-parenting with ease

Juggling the responsibilities of being a famous celebrity and a devoted mother is no small feat, but Bollywood superstar moms have managed to strike a perfect balance. And they thank their husbands for playing an important role in their co-parenting journey. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatthese great ladies shared how their partners have helped them maintain a healthy work-life balance.

kareena kapoor khan

The actor, who recently filmed for Hansal Mehtas next, explained that a parent was still there with their children Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. In an interview with Variety, Kareena had her heart set on her husband Saif Ali Khan and said: I am very lucky to have a husband who works in the same profession. We take turns to know when we have to travel. It’s a lot of meticulous planning, but if you plan well, I think you can pull it off.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became parents to their daughter Malti Marie in January 2022, via surrogacy. In a recent interview, Priyanka opened up about the challenges of balancing their successful careers while also being there for their little one.

In an interview with Elle, Priyanka said: We just feel a sense of contribution when it comes to not fun stuff. I don’t remember ever having a conversation where I was like, ‘I need you to do more of this.’ We both have careers that are important to us, so we split our time so that one of us is able to do things around the house or be with the baby.

mira rajput

Shahid Kapoors marries Mira Rajput, who is an influential celebrity and investor, believes that when one parent takes responsibility for the children, it allows the other to recharge and take a break. During a live session, Mira had said, My children are totally different with me than they are with Shahid. They like to do different things with him and they like to do different things with me. Yeah, sure, there are times when I’ve had time off and I go to work and do Shahids with the kids. It really helps to bond between the kids and their dad, and the kids and me, and we just have time to recharge. Shahid and Mira have two children, Misha and Zain.

Anouchka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have always been open about their unwavering support for each other. In a recent interview, Virat shared that he admires Anushka for making huge sacrifices as an actor to be with their daughter Vamika. He even added that she was a real inspiration to him. Likewise, Anushka also spoke about the sacrifices Virat made for her during the hard times.

In an interview with Grazia, Anushka had said that Virat was with her during her first trimester. She says, If he had traveled, I could not have accompanied him in my condition. My first trimester was horrible, so it was nice having her by my side, holding my hand and being my cheerleader.

Alia Bhat

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who recently became parents to their daughter Raha, are relishing this new chapter in their lives. Even though Alia went back to work just a few months after giving birth, she shared how Ranbir bonded with their little one.

In an interview with Vogue, Alia said: Ranbir is such an active dad at home that sometimes it’s hard for me to hold her even for a second. And he has very unique ways of spending time with Rahahe likes to sit with her in front of the window where the breeze comes in and make sure she spends a lot of time looking at the big green plant there. He considers her as this earthly imp.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have two children, Guriq and Mehr. Neha, who is also a working mother, spoke candidly about the challenges she faces in balancing her career and parenting responsibilities. However, she also praised her husband and actor Angad for being a supportive partner in their parenting journey.

In an interview with iDiva, Neha said, I tell my husband that he has to be on duty at Mehr when I’m away for virtual auditions (Roadies). He understands it and we are very attached to co-parenting and it is very important to us. I have a wonderful husband who understands. I know a lot can be handled by my husband, so we plan our schedule accordingly.