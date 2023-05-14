Fans mourn Nollywood actor Saint Obi





Fans have continued to express their sadness over the death of veteran Nollywood actor Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, who is believed to have died after a long illness.

The 57-year-old Imo-born actor is believed to have died on May 7 after battling an undisclosed illness. Fans and families continued to pay their last respects to the veteran actor with the hashtags #RIP Saint Obi and #Obinna Nwafor on Twitter. Sharing a photo taken with veteran actor, Nigerian author and social media influencer, Reno Omokri, said, signing a copy of my book, Shunpiking: No Shortcuts To God, for Obinna Nwafor, better known as Saint Obi , in my office at Aso Rock Presidential Villa on Wednesday, July 30, 2014. The sweetest and noblest Nollywood actor I have ever met. No air on him. Very down to earth. Exceptionally modest and goes out of her way to make those around her feel comfortable. In short, the specimen of kindness. God bless him. May God bless his family. God bless Nigeria. In the name of Yeshua. Nigerian politician and former presidential candidate, Ahmed Garba, wrote, RIP Saint Obi. You have filled our screens with your talent for decades. We will miss you. May God rest your soul in peace. Revealing his encounter with Saint Obi, Sanusi Dantata said, I remember meeting Obinna Nwafor (Saint Obi) on a flight to London in 1999. He was with Liz Benson. ALSO READ: Messy Divorce Of Saint Obis, Vee, Neos Break Up Other Major Entertainment Stories This Week He was so nice to my siblings and me. 24 years later, I still remember how jovial he was and how happy he made us. Caption RIP. Saint Obi was a Nigerian actor, producer and director famous for his roles in State of Emergency; burning candle; Sakobi; Goodbye tomorrow; Gold heart; Fire Festival; executive crime; and Last Party, among others. Obi majored in theater arts at University of Jos and ventured into acting in 1996 via a Peugeot TV commercial. He acted in more than 60 films. In 2001, Obi produced his first film, titled Take Me to Maama, where he starred as Jerry alongside Ebi Sam, the late Rachel Oniga, Nse Abel and the late Enebeli Elebuwa. (IN) Support the integrity and credibility journalism of PREMIUM TIMES Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can guarantee the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy and a transparent government.. For free and continued access to the best investigative journalism in the country, we ask that you consider providing modest support to this noble endeavour. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you help sustain relevant journalism and keep it free and accessible to everyone. Give ANNOUNCEMENT TEXT: Call Willie – +2348098788999

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/598339-fans-mourn-nollywood-actor-saint-obi.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos