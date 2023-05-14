General Daily Overview for May 14, 2023 – The Morning Call

General daily overview for May 14, 2023 A fluid vibe supports our efforts to get things done today. While intuitive Pisces Moon sextiles both visionary Uranus and vibrant Sun, clever workarounds could push us further than pure nose-to-grinding effort. Luna then unites with the idealistic Neptune, so we may have to be prepared to put the brakes on overambitious plans. Fortunately, Mercury, the planet of speech and thought, is live at 11:17 p.m. EDT, bolstering our sense of sanity. Seeing what is possible requires a mix of imagination and practicality!

Ram March 21 – April 19 Money problems can begin to unravel today. Even if the actual amounts in your accounts do not change, your judgment regarding your next steps will likely become clearer after reflective Mercury heads straight into your 2nd House of Finances. In a moment of calm, you might also suddenly remember a crucial fact that you had forgotten. While it can be easy to see how other people have contributed to the challenges you are facing, remember that you are responsible for being on your own team.

Bull April 20 – May 20 Standing up to your social network might be necessary now. As fact-driven Mercury shakes up a troubled retrograde in your 1st House of Identity, you may need to address an inaccurate story circulating about you. Even so, you can only control your own efforts – some people will believe what they want to believe regardless. They might be engaged in a particular narrative for their own reasons, so ask yourself if you’re equipped to fulfill the role they’ve given you.

Gemini May 21 – June 20 You are currently likely to have a breakthrough in your understanding of a frustrating career situation. Perhaps you have long hoped that a particular authority figure will help you in some meaningful way. This person, intentionally or not, may have contributed to the misleading impression by making unrealistic promises. As insightful Mercury spins right through your 12th House of Secrets, think carefully about what you’ve actually seen them do when no one important is watching. Action speaks louder than words.

Cancer June 21 – July 22 An organization you belong to might currently be ready to deploy a new strategy. No matter how much planning you do in advance, some policies and workflows that sounded good in theory probably won’t come to fruition once you start trying them out. Although it may be tempting to blame yourself or others for the challenges you face, pointing fingers will not change the reality that change is hard! Make an effort to go with the flow, even if it’s not yet comfortable.

Leo July 23 – August 22 The advancement of a professional business is now possible. If you’ve been waiting for someone else’s opinion, it’s time to ask them what’s going on. They might be embarrassed to admit it if the truth is that they’re not sure what they want, but their honest answer should at least give you something to work on. However, you may need to be careful not to meddle in their personal affairs – focus your questions on things you have a legitimate reason to know.

Virgin August 23 – September 22 Your efforts to plan a trip can go ahead right now. When the messenger Mercury becomes direct in your 9th house of travels, you will likely see answers to questions that have left you perplexed. Still, someone you’re traveling with can seem frustrating and unfocused. They might have good ideas mixed in with their less realistic ideas, so look for ways to work with what they give you. In the long run, you’d better make them feel included, although it would be easier to do it all yourself.

Balance September 23 – October 22 Your patient work untangling a bureaucratic affair might start to pay off. Beyond the mountains, however, there are even more mountains. Although Mercury becomes logically direct, it still moves a little longer in your mysterious 8th house. Maybe you’ll come to a point in your progress where you’ll be so confused you won’t even know what questions to ask. It’s okay to let someone else do the talking. The effort you make is important, but remember that it’s not all up to you!

Scorpio October 23 – November 21 Relationship drama can begin to subside today. As networker Mercury moves directly into your 7th house of close relationships, you may find it easier than normal to get along with your loved ones. With others causing less chaos for you, you have more room to figure out what you want. If you don’t know yet, that’s totally understandable! Take a moment to acknowledge the energy you’ve been putting into chatting with everyone lately and let yourself relax guilt-free.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21 A sudden boost in productivity at work could be very rewarding. Rapid-fire Mercury spins right into your dutiful 6th house, helping you work your way through your to-do list. If you’re on a roll, you might be better off making the extra time to keep going, even if it means letting you fall behind on some of your usual home routines. You can always catch up on those tasks later, but you can’t easily recapture the unique thrill of a flow state.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19 How you talk about a current change in your personal life can make a difference in how it is received. Things may still change, so you may not really have all the answers people want from you. On the other hand, some ways of being vague are more likely to increase drama than others. Reacting with intense emotions might worry your interrogators. Even when you have reason to be frustrated, try to calmly describe what you do and what you don’t know.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18 The changes you are currently making to your home could cost more than expected. Are the results you get worth it? Attachment can keep you tied to a particular course of action that isn’t the most effective. You have the right to choose it anyway, but it would be wiser to make that choice consciously, knowing that there are alternatives that you have rejected. At this point, doing comparison shopping can also show you a unique way to get the best of both worlds.