From Priyanka Chopra to Vicky Kaushal, here’s how Bollywood celebrated Mother’s Day 2023, see the articles here





Today, people honor their mothers for the great contributions they made to their lives. As always, Bollywood superstars have sent their mothers their heartfelt wishes this Mother’s Day. Several Bollywood celebrities have created special social media posts to honor their relationship with their mothers. From Sushmita Sen to Vicky Kaushal, a number of celebrities have filled Instagram with photos of their adorable interactions with their mothers. bollywood mothers day Today is Mother’s Day, which is often seen as a unique day that recognizes all moms and honors their immense contributions. While many celebrities including Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have recently become mothers, divas like Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra and Sushmita Sen have taken to their Instagrams and shared adorable shared moments with their moms. Let’s take a look at these amazing posts Actress Sushmita Sen posted a throwback photo with her mother on Instagram. She wrote, Happy Mother’s Day!!! God’s greatest gift to lifeGod’s own ability to nurture!!! Deepest love and respect to all mothers forever!!! Thank you for being my ROCK mom, Maa, Amma. After becoming Vayu’s mother, Sonam Kapoor posted a number of photos with her mother Sunita and mother-in-law on Instagram. She captioned the post, Happy Mother’s Day to the best moms in the world, I love you so much. Among many celebrities, Vicky Kaushal also shared an Instagram story with Maa written on it, posing with her mother in the beautiful sunshine. Priyanka Chopra, who was recently seen at her sister Parineetis’ engagement in Delhi, also shared a warm message for her mother and mother-in-law. She wrote a moving message for both of them. Her daughter Malti was also seen in one of the photos.

Nysas’ mother and actress, Kajol, also posted a monochrome photo of herself and her mother Tanuja, showing her gratitude for her hard work. She wrote: Moms are moms forever and ever. It’s never-ending work and the only thanks you get is that your children will need you forever! Not for important life-changing details, but just to love us like you do. Because it’s something you’ll never find anywhere or anyone else. Thank you for loving me enough to defy society and all its standards and fight to lift me up like you did. You made me in every possible way

Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty also shared the Mother’s Day message on their social media. Stay tuned for more celebrity updates.

