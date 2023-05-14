Entertainment
Shriya Saran talks about the barriers between Bollywood and the south, “When Naatu Naatu was played at the Oscars…”
Shriya Saran weighed her thoughts on the barriers between Bollywood and the South.
Shriya Saran shared her thoughts on how the film industry in India is one and not bounded between Bollywood and the South.
Shriya Saran has her bases covered in Hindi cinema as well as regional cinema. The actress captivated everyone with Drishyam 2 last year and was recently seen in the Kannada movie Kabzaa. His latest movie Music School came out and got everyone’s love. In a recent interaction, Shriya Saran weighed in on her thoughts on the whole Bollywood vs South debate.
Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Shriya Saran pointed out that there is only one industry. She supported her point by citing Naatu Naatu as an example. She said, I have the impression that there is a cinema, an industry. So for example when Naatu Naatu was played at Oscar now you first know the word you probably didn’t know then it was played there it says Indian Cinema that wasn’t a song Telugu it was not a movie Telugu it was an Indian movie and so you must enjoy it.
She further added I think in our country we have to let Indian cinema because the more you put these barriers the more it becomes a bit awkward for a lot of people so the more you say Bollywood and the South it becomes a little uncomfortable for someone from the south. I first feel his Indian cinema.
For the uninitiated, SS Rajamoulis RRR’s song Naatu Naatu has not only won several international accolades, but was also crowned at the Oscars this year. As for the Shriya Sarans school of music, the film’s News18 Showsha critic says, Speaking of Sharman and Shriyas’ screen presence, they have heartwarming chemistry. They illuminate every image. They balance well and still individually work brilliantly. You want to encourage them until the end of the film. Shaans’ performances also stand out. He adds the necessary breeze to the film, with his aura and his voice. Special mention to veteran stars Prakash Raj and Leela Samson who bring a good sense of credibility to their parts.”
