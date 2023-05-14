Hollywood legends Bergen, Fonda, Keaton and Steenburgen befriended while making ‘Book Club’ films

By Lindsey Bahr

AP Cinema Screenwriter

Candice Bergen had the idea for a sequel to “Book Club” even before the release of the first one.

It was 2017 and they were heading to a convention of theater owners to build excitement for their movie where she, Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen and Diane Keaton play friends who decide to read “Fifty Shades of Grey.” .

Like all movies, it wasn’t the easiest to make — somewhere along the line, someone even suggested a younger cast. But they were pretty sure they had something audiences would love and a sequel would happen. Bergen said, “It must be Italy.”

Why Italy? Well, pretty much the same reasons anyone would choose Italy: the food, the wine, the history, the art, the people.

And their dream has come true: “Book Club: The Next Chapter,” out Friday, finds women traveling to Rome, Venice and Tuscany. It’s part bachelorette party for Fonda’s character getting married for the first time (to Don Johnson) and part fulfillment of a to-do list – years ago , life got in the way of a trip, and post-pandemic, they’re all feeling a bit more adventurous.

“On the first movie, we weren’t together until we got together for a book club meeting. It was about our individual stories,” Fonda said. “This time we were together the whole time.”

That meant full days on set, dinners with everyone, and weekend trips to Florence and gelato between takes. One morning, a makeup artist spotted Fonda at 5:30 a.m. outside the Pantheon with a card in her hand and a hat on her head. A few hours later, during filming, she exclaimed that she had already taken 10,000 steps.

“We had a schedule,” Bergen said. “It wasn’t like anarchy. When the day was over, we went to dinner.”

“But the dinners were very important,” Steenburgen added. “There was a lot of talk about where we were eating, who was eating and dreaming of Aperol Spritz. At least for me.”

Although there was support for a sequel after the premiere grossed over $100 million at the box office, at the studio there was a fixation on choosing the book as the hook. But director Bill Holderman and his co-writer Erin Simms were pretty sure that wasn’t it.

“We felt like the engine of success was the women, their friendship and the bond,” Holderman said. “We had to walk a bit of a path to convince everyone that we didn’t need another 50 Shades stylebook.”

In the end, they chose “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho, inspired by something Steenburgen had said about being written off after a certain age.

Their four stars, although of fairly similar generations with ages ranging from 70 (Steenburgen) to 85 (Fonda) did not know each other very well and had never worked together before the first film. But they quickly became real friends and stayed in close contact – usually waiting for “Candy”, as they call Bergen, who lives on the East Coast, to tell them she’s coming to Los Angeles. Then they scramble to find out which house they will go to dinner. All have hosted at least one.

“The greatest gift by far from these two films for me is simply the friendships with those beloved ones in my life,” Steenburgen said.

Italy was a dream for everyone. Some had already filmed there. Fonda had once been in Rome for a year to shoot “Barbarella” with Roger Vadim, and Bergen had filmed Lina Wertmler’s “A Night Full of Rain” there. When it came time to do “The Next Chapter,” she suggested they cast her co-star from the 1978 film, Giancarlo Giannini, for a role.

“He definitely has a crush on you,” Steenburgen teased. “He couldn’t take his eyes off you.

Bergen politely disagreed. Plus, they were all focused on being together.

By the time the rest of their male counterparts arrived for the final scenes, including Johnson, Craig T. Nelson and Andy Garcia, Fonda laughed, it was like, “Who are you? We felt very complete.”

None took the film for granted either.

“They really understood how lucky they were to be together and do this,” Simms said. “Not everyone sends older women to Italy to make a film. I think they really felt that and it bonded them more deeply.”

Steenburgen thought back to her early days in the late 1970s, looking at the women in the business who were only a generation ahead of her and wondering why there weren’t more opportunities. for them.

“They were brilliant and amazing and still had so much to offer and nothing was happening to them,” Steenburgen said. “I’ve been in the business long enough to know that it wasn’t certain something like this could happen.”

But times have changed for the better. “Book Club 2” is Fonda’s third release this year, following “80 for Brady” and “Moving On.”

“Studios are noticing that older women are the fastest growing demographic,” Fonda said. “It’s just good business.”

Bergen added, “They don’t look down on us so much anymore.”

Fonda and her co-stars have also noticed that it’s often the younger ones who tell them about “Book Club.” She thinks part of that is that it’s just comforting to see more mature women enjoying themselves, which she hopes takes away some of the stigma and fear of aging. And, yes, they are already planning a possible third film with Bergen leading the brainstorming.

“Our next will be in Hong Kong,” Bergen said.

Steenburgen reminded her that she also suggested Burning Man.

Bergen: Did I?

Steenburgen: You forget, but I note all your ideas.

Bergen: That would be funny.

Steenburgen: And hot. And uncomfortable.

Fonda: I’ll call that one.