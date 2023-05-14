Shared hobbies strengthen maternal bonds | News | Daily Sun Villages

Residents can engage in any of the Villages’ many activities alone or with friends, but some enjoy them as a family.

Moms and their children who live in The Villages can pursue their favorite activities or try new ones side by side, from golf to painting or gardening.

Jan Kasma and her daughter, Kristin Hendrickson, both enjoy working in watercolour.

She is doing great, said Kasma, of Village De La Vista. She does almost nothing where she does not excel.

It’s been fun for me to imitate the things she does, added Hendrickson, from Bridgeport Village in Mission Hills. I can learn from her.

Kasma, who has been painting for over 20 years, was influenced by the nature scenes she grew up with while living in International Falls, Minnesota, and visiting Canada.

I appreciate creativity, Kasma said. I am a sociable person and I also love all people (that I have met through art).

Kasma taught the Hendricksons children to paint, using those skills to create their own greeting cards. After retiring and moving to The Villages, Hendrickson wanted to enter the world of creating art.

She started her artistic journey last year.

I’m very new to this, said Hendrickson. I didn’t know what I was getting myself into.

Before going to the village art workshop, Kasma showed Hendrickson some of the basics, including how to properly hold a paintbrush.

It’s prettier, says Hendrickson of the medium. It’s not as forgiving, but I like how the colors are soft and flowing.

Send a green thumb

A mother and daughter duo continued to develop their relationship through gardening.

Bonnie Berman passed on her love of the hobby to her daughter, Lisa Woods. Berman got his green thumb back from his father, who used to plant vegetables and flowers. He planted fresh mint during the summer to use in iced tea, and he used everything from orange peels to eggshells as compost for his garden.

I found (the gardening) difficult, said Berman, of the Village of Tall Trees. You learned as you went.

For a period of 20 years, Woods used to do floral designs on the side, usually for friends or for weddings.

It was the love of (flowers), the beauty of them, said Woods, of the Village of Richmond.

Berman came to The Villages in 2006, followed by Woods around 2020. Both work for the commercial department of Properties of The Villages.

Berman and Woods primarily have orchids growing in their respective homes, both indoors and outdoors. Berman found that his orchids tend to bloom around the same time.

(With gardening), you’re there right now, Berman said. It brings you back to what’s important in life.

It’s relaxing, Woods added. You find your center. The end result is so beautiful.

Berman receives new orchid seeds every month. She recently added a Ladys Slipper orchid to the family.

I always find something new, Berman said. (The Ladys Slipper) is so small. I like to find the unusual.

Her favorite type of orchid is the phalaenopsis.

They’re in bloom for three months, Berman said.

Diversify on stage

Kim Young and her mother, Shirley Knight, found a common denominator on stage thanks to the Starlight Players.

Knight remembers watching movies when she was younger and thought about becoming an actress. But I was too shy to do anything, she said.

It wasn’t until she moved to The Villages around 26 years ago that her childhood dream came true.

Somehow they got me on stage, said Knight, of Village Santo Domingo. You created a monster, because I love it.

She leaned toward comedic roles in productions for groups like The Villages Theater Company and the Off Broadway Players.

Young came from Ohio to visit Knight, and each time she fell in love with what Knight experienced in The Villages.

Knight first joined the Starlight Players about 10 years ago.

I thought, Well, I was already on Off Broadway, I need something else to do, Knight said. I knew a lot of people. They said you should go out and do Starlight.

Knight primarily does comedy sketches for the group. In the band’s recent production, Knight recreated the park bench skit that Ruth Buzzi had done on Rowan and Martins Laugh-In.

Young, who has spent her professional life as a nurse, had little interest in participating in a theater production.

She was having fun, says Young, of the Village of Pennecamp. Now that I’m not working, what was fun for you?

About a year and a half ago, Knight mentioned to Young that the Starlight Players needed help behind the scenes.

I might be interesting to do that, Young said. I like to organize things and keep things in line.

Young makes sure the actors know it’s time to take the stage and hand them their microphones. She also handles audio and visual duties with The Villages Theater Company.

Knight isn’t so sure her daughter will stay away from becoming a stage performer.

I started backstage and said I wouldn’t go on stage at all,” Knight said. It turned out that I got on stage. She says no, but I said no too.

They have found that they have bonded more since arriving in The Villages.

When you’re growing up and working full time and raising a family (there’s not a lot of time), Young said. Now that I’m retired and the kids are grown, I have more time. We talked a lot more than before.

Helping hand for golf

Another mother and her daughter have found a common interest in golf.

Mary Strickland had been playing the game since 2013 before losing her sight completely. After some encouragement from friends and family, Strickland returned to the sport, bringing along her daughter, Milissa Fowler, as a guide.

She helped me get ready to hit the ball, Strickland said. She puts me in my position, how she wants me to hit her. I imagine where the ball is. I make a swing. Sometimes I hit, and sometimes I miss.

After about a year, Fowler decided she should take golf lessons.

Now we golf together as a team, Fowler said. (Golf) is not easy. I always go out and do my best every day.

The two head to the golf courses, usually those south of State Road 44, with a few groups of women.

It’s getting out there and doing something we can do together, said Fowler, of the Village of Hawkins. Were outside. It’s her and me. It’s something pleasant.

I’m just very lucky to have this opportunity, added Strickland, who lives with Fowler. The best part is that we will then have brunch and have a mimosa.

Strickland hopes to get a hole-in-one one day.

She’s getting closer, Fowler said.

Writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or [email protected]