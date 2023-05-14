Bollywood hero Ayushmann Khurrana named Special Olympics Ambassador to support Indian athletes in Berlin

Ayushmann Khurrana, the famous Bollywood sensation, is coming to Berlin as an official ambassador for the Special Olympics 2023 competition. This globally recognized sports competition is organized for all adults and children with dementia.

For the first time, Germany will host the famous event in the month of June 2023. Additionally, Ayushmann Khurrana, a versatile actor widely known for his socially uplifting films, assumed the position of UNICEF National Ambassador in February. 2023.

He shows gratitude and contentment for his prestigious appointment. This shows that he is very committed to achieving a holistic approach to promoting the unique talents of people with intellectual disabilities.

Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023

The Special Olympics will be the 16th edition of the championship to be held in Berlin, Germany. It is an eight-day event which is due to start on June 17 and will end on June 25, 2023. Athletes from around the world are marking their presence on this special occasion to showcase their talents in various sporting categories.

Ayushmann Khurrana will be an added benefit to the strong community of participants. It will help them make their voices heard and their hidden genius and achievements known. His appointment as an ambassador comes from his belief in equality for all while celebrating diversity around the world.

A caring human being, Mr. Khurrana is now connected to the Special Olympics movement and will bring change and development to athletes with intellectual disabilities. By acquiring the position of their representative from India, he will have a positive impact on the lives of these sportsmen.

Ayushmann Khurrana as cheerleader

In his new role, Ayushmann will be seen lifting the spirits of those with difficult mental functioning, who were previously denied basic rights and opportunities. The actor fully supports the Indian team to help them compete and win.

He hopes to fulfill their wishes by inspiring them to their best performances which will boost their journey. Khurrana’s work for the cause is a great way to engage with the Olympics and benefit the event as a whole. It is something beyond his career as an actor, singer and Indian TV host.

Dedicated to social concerns

Ayushmann Khurrana is making headlines for being a philanthropist as he is respectful and committed to social activities in society. It will emphasize inclusiveness and create an equitable environment for the growth of these special human beings.

With multiple campaigns, social media platforms and events, it will help empower learners. As he is a popular figure in movies, it will influence more people in society about the potential of Special Olympics athletes. The main objective is to build acceptance towards bright souls and encourage them and end the stereotypes created so far.

A platform to welcome champions

The Special Olympics Journey to Berlin is the world’s largest sports club or organization located in Washington DC, USA. Eunice Kennedy Shriver, an American humanitarian, invested in the development of people with disabilities and founded the Special Olympics group on July 20, 1968. She believed in people with intellectual disabilities and wanted to give them a happy and meaningful life.

This year’s global event celebrates the 54th anniversary of its inception to provide training and activities for millions of attendees. It has unified sports partners from 172 nations. However, regional or national competitions are held almost every other day in different parts of the world.

It’s a great opportunity to spread trust, respect and understanding between societies from diverse backgrounds. Ayushman’s role as the hero of the Indian team will be a proud moment for the country as he will highlight the rights of special people. This global event occurs every 4 years organized by the committee. The first program took place at Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago.

