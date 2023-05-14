Entertainment
Bollywood hero Ayushmann Khurrana named Special Olympics Ambassador to support Indian athletes in Berlin
Ayushmann Khurrana, the famous Bollywood sensation, is coming to Berlin as an official ambassador for the Special Olympics 2023 competition. This globally recognized sports competition is organized for all adults and children with dementia.
For the first time, Germany will host the famous event in the month of June 2023. Additionally, Ayushmann Khurrana, a versatile actor widely known for his socially uplifting films, assumed the position of UNICEF National Ambassador in February. 2023.
He shows gratitude and contentment for his prestigious appointment. This shows that he is very committed to achieving a holistic approach to promoting the unique talents of people with intellectual disabilities.
Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023
The Special Olympics will be the 16th edition of the championship to be held in Berlin, Germany. It is an eight-day event which is due to start on June 17 and will end on June 25, 2023. Athletes from around the world are marking their presence on this special occasion to showcase their talents in various sporting categories.
Ayushmann Khurrana will be an added benefit to the strong community of participants. It will help them make their voices heard and their hidden genius and achievements known. His appointment as an ambassador comes from his belief in equality for all while celebrating diversity around the world.
! #Bowl_SOS_Bharat#RoadToBerlin#SOWG_BERLIN2023#SpecialOlympics#SpecialOlympicsBharat#Cheer4India#RoadToBerlin#UnbeatableTogether pic.twitter.com/V1loW31MId
Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)
May 11, 2023
A caring human being, Mr. Khurrana is now connected to the Special Olympics movement and will bring change and development to athletes with intellectual disabilities. By acquiring the position of their representative from India, he will have a positive impact on the lives of these sportsmen.
Ayushmann Khurrana as cheerleader
In his new role, Ayushmann will be seen lifting the spirits of those with difficult mental functioning, who were previously denied basic rights and opportunities. The actor fully supports the Indian team to help them compete and win.
He hopes to fulfill their wishes by inspiring them to their best performances which will boost their journey. Khurrana’s work for the cause is a great way to engage with the Olympics and benefit the event as a whole. It is something beyond his career as an actor, singer and Indian TV host.
Dedicated to social concerns
Ayushmann Khurrana is making headlines for being a philanthropist as he is respectful and committed to social activities in society. It will emphasize inclusiveness and create an equitable environment for the growth of these special human beings.
With multiple campaigns, social media platforms and events, it will help empower learners. As he is a popular figure in movies, it will influence more people in society about the potential of Special Olympics athletes. The main objective is to build acceptance towards bright souls and encourage them and end the stereotypes created so far.
A platform to welcome champions
The Special Olympics Journey to Berlin is the world’s largest sports club or organization located in Washington DC, USA. Eunice Kennedy Shriver, an American humanitarian, invested in the development of people with disabilities and founded the Special Olympics group on July 20, 1968. She believed in people with intellectual disabilities and wanted to give them a happy and meaningful life.
This year’s global event celebrates the 54th anniversary of its inception to provide training and activities for millions of attendees. It has unified sports partners from 172 nations. However, regional or national competitions are held almost every other day in different parts of the world.
It’s a great opportunity to spread trust, respect and understanding between societies from diverse backgrounds. Ayushman’s role as the hero of the Indian team will be a proud moment for the country as he will highlight the rights of special people. This global event occurs every 4 years organized by the committee. The first program took place at Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago.
Read also : India’s Supreme Court opts for reserved judgment in same-sex marriage and debates whether to allow it
|
Sources
2/ https://www.jagranjosh.com/current-affairs/ayushmann-khurrana-is-all-set-to-engage-in-special-olympics-games-as-indian-team-ambassador-1684060850-1
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood hero Ayushmann Khurrana named Special Olympics Ambassador to support Indian athletes in Berlin
- Carlos Alcaraz ‘rewrites tennis history’ claims six-time big winner
- Tech giants say they can boost productivity, but AI won’t solve meeting chaos | Genemark
- Eurovision fans sing You’ll Never Walk Alone in Liverpool #Shorts #Eurovision #BBCNews
- Eurovision superfans descend on Liverpool for the final show
- No damage or injuries were reported with the most recent earthquake near the Chase-Marion County line
- Jemima: Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith’s tweet about his release wins hearts of Pakistanis
- Xi’s response letter evokes Arab artists from memorable trips to China, inspires cultural exchange efforts
- It has been a week. What does it tell us about 2024?
- Shared hobbies strengthen maternal bonds | News | Daily Sun Villages
- Florida gets transfer commitment from in-state OL with starting experience
- Google Pixel 7a review