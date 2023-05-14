Illini men’s tennis ends inconsistent 2023 season with bright future ahead





Illinois Men’s Tennis finished its spring 2023 season with a 19-11 record. They finished 6-3 in their conference, 9-1 at home, 4-7 away and 6-3 on neutral ground. It was a very irregular season that saw the team back and forth between wins and losses throughout the year. Although they are yet to reach their full potential, the future looks bright for their experienced young core. Losing only two seniors this year, the team will look to do even better next fall. Lots of ups and downs, said second student Alex Petrov. Much of the season was a work in progress, but we had a ton of great memories. We had dips here and there, but it was all just fun. The team began its spring season away from home at the Sun Devil Hidden Valley Dual tournament hosted by Arizona State. The team started the tournament very well, amassing 16 wins in total over the two days. Doubles partners William Mroz and Karlis Ozolins had a great start to the season in this tournament, both winning every match they played. After this tournament, the Illini won its next two games against Wichita State 6-1 and Bryant 4-0. After those games, the back-and-forth nature of the season was seen early on as the team then lost its next two games, losing 4-1 to No. 4 Kentucky and 6-1 to No. °3 Ohio State. A common theme this season has been the team’s ability to handle inferior competition, however, they simply couldn’t take the final step against elite teams. Most impressive of last season was the incredible home record the Illini had at the Atkins Tennis Center. At one point, they had a nine-game winning streak, only losing to Ohio State at home. It was the Buckeyes who had Illinis’ number this season as the two teams played each other four times, with the Buckeyes winning every game. Despite the teams’ struggles against top competition, their dominating home performances helped make the Atkins Center their stronghold. I think even if we had a much better season, we still wouldn’t be satisfied, Petrov said. You always want to do better. Were all ready to work and get going next season. Near the halfway mark of this season, Illinois pulled off a fantastic win over No. 6 Georgia, which gave fans a glimpse of what this all-cylinder-firing team looks like. With more than half of the squad this year in their sophomores or freshmen, this season has helped many players gain much-needed experience as they progress through their tennis careers. Petrov understands that there are big things ahead for this team, they just have to work to achieve it. Let’s hope for a Big Ten crown in the near future,” Petrov said. I hope we can get the ball rolling and have a great season. [email protected]

