On Bringing ‘Prima Facie’ to Broadway – The Hollywood Reporter

In the game first face, Jodie Comer is alone on stage for the duration of the show’s 100 minutes, starting as a brash and bluffing lawyer, then turning to a calmer and more vulnerable woman trying to find justice for herself in the legal system that had previously supported her. .

Before making her West End debut in the play last year, the Kill Eve The star says she hadn’t appeared on stage (apart from a play in a “very, very small theatre” in Scotland when she was 16). And so, taking on this marathon role required not only intense dedication and memorization, but also a recalibration of his acting style to address an 800+ seat theater, rather than the camera.

In the drama, written by Suzie Miller, Comer plays Tessa Ensler, a talented young lawyer who defends people accused of sexual assault and then goes through the court system herself as a rape victim. Comer has played Tessa since April 2022 in the West End (where she won the Olivier Award for Best Actress) and has now taken the role to Broadway for a 12-week run that kicked off in April. A year later, she says the role had a profound impact on her life.

“I realized I was pretty scared last year of a lot of things, especially in my ability to do it,” Comer said. “And I think actually, through that experience, I was able to turn that into a feeling of confidence, which is a really nice feeling.”

Once she got through the final eight weeks of the race, the free guy The star says she’s open to doing more acting, but notes she’s ‘intrigued to see’ what kind of role could bring her back, after starring in such a challenging, yet ‘exhilarating’ play.

Comer, who is Tony nominated for her portrayal, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter why she decided to take on the role, how she prepared for it, and how it changed throughout the year.

What did you think when you were approached to play this role?

I thought it was powerful in every sense of the word. I didn’t really know if I needed to audition or not. So I also thought that it might have been sent to many actresses and whoever did it would be the luckiest person in the world. But I also didn’t know how I would manage to execute it. I knew it was going to be a challenge and it was going to change me as a person. I was looking at like 96 pages of dialogue and thinking “How the hell could you be alone on stage and do that?” so I was really overwhelmed, but just blown away by the script and the journey I was going to take to get to an eight show a week venue. I was deeply moved by it. It was very important.

Did you end up having to audition for this?

No, it was given to me. I asked my agent “When do I have to audition?” And she said James Bierman, the producer, and Suzie Miller, the writer, had said that if this was something I connected with, Suzie would love to chat with me. And I remember it was the first lockdown and I was in Liverpool with my family and Suzie was in Australia and we jumped on a call and were on the phone for about two hours. I knew then that there was no question. And I also knew that if I saw another actress do that, I would regret it for the rest of my life. I think that’s always a good indicator of whether something needs to be done or not.

How did you get into the character of Tessa?

There were so many things about her that I identified with because of where she came from, her family. Just being from Liverpool and the characteristics of people who are from there, people I know, people who are part of my own life. I think a big thing that I had to embrace was her intellect and her sense of self and the power she held and her confidence. It didn’t feel alien to me, but I almost had to embrace those parts of myself to find her. And how she commanded the space and the confidence she carries in her execution. I think I definitely have that in me, and I’ve come to appreciate it a lot more because of her, which is funny. I think you can, most often, learn from your characters. It’s an operation. It’s like you’re teaching them something and they always leave you with some kind of insight into your own life.

In the play, not only do you speak as Tessa, but you also play all the lines of dialogue around her. How did you prepare and are you ready to play these eight shows a week?

We started rehearsals in March [2022] and I had started learning the dialogue the previous November, because I really wanted to be off the book by the time I walked into the rehearsal room. And then Justin, our manager, got me on my feet the first day. It was kind of all systems on, and I hadn’t been in the rehearsal room often. I had only been in a rehearsal room once before when I was very young, and this was all very new to me, and I was incredibly intimidated and nervous. But it was just about being in the rehearsal room and getting up and working and playing with things.

How do you feel now, playing this role in front of the public every night?

Uplifting. It feeds my soul so much. I think it’s absolutely challenging and challenging, but it really invigorates me. I feel like I’m having a conversation with over 800 people every night and seeing how it moves them. And I think in theater the energy is very kinetic, and it’s so addicting. I feel so, so lucky to be able to be part of this huge jigsaw puzzle of people who put this together. It’s rare that you’re blessed with a piece of hardware and a role that challenges you in this way. So I’m just trying to absorb every second of it all.

You have now been with the play throughout its run in the West End and now on Broadway. Has the role changed or evolved during this process?

Absolutely. I think now it’s kind of sunk in me. The hardware, Tessa. I feel like I’m discovering new things. I also feel very changed by this experience. And I think we can change so much in a year. So, I feel like through my own evolution, Tess is also evolving through different things every night that I find and think, “Oh my God, I’ve never done this before” or “That was well, and why didn’t I think about this last year?” That’s what actually really excited me to be in the rehearsal room [this time]. We had a few weeks before we got into tech when we got to New York and had this kind of constant discovery of going “Oh, wow, you know, why didn’t we think of that last year ?” and that’s just because you have to think about things less.

Can you say more about how the experience has changed you?

I think a lot of things are deeply personal, which I don’t necessarily feel the need to talk about, but I feel like a woman. I have the impression of having entered into my femininity. I feel like I have a lot more confidence in myself and who I am. I realized that I was pretty scared last year of a lot of things, especially in my ability to do it. And I think actually, through that experience, I was able to turn that into a feeling of confidence, which is a really nice feeling. That’s not to say I don’t have my moments, but I just feel like I have a clearer idea of ​​who I am.

With such a heavy subject, are you able to leave the role to the theater or do you take it with you?

I calm down a bit on stage afterwards and consciously let go. The simple, hands-on motion of stretching your body and trying to let go of whatever you’re holding onto is really helpful. My mornings are a bit slow. Sometimes I wake up feeling like I’ve been hit by a train. This is generally correct. You just have to make sure you’re taking care of yourself because I think it’s those times when you mess up with those things that you can feel it a little more. But all I can help myself, a voice grows cold, a body grows cold. I come home and put my head in the fridge for about an hour and a half [laughs]. It sounds weird. I mean, just more than I snack nonstop.

Makes sense. You’ve been on stage for so long, and you’re also running around and jumping on tables.

Yeah, you gotta fill it up.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.