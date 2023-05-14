Apparently Vivek Agnihotri hits out at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha as he tweets ‘People get married just to get wedding pics’, netizen reacts ‘All Bollywood effects’





Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now engaged! In the presence of family members and loved ones like Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra and Arvind Kejriwal, the couple yesterday asked for blessing from the Almighty in Delhi. Turns out it’s a rare coincidence that Vivek Agnihotri shared a cryptic tweet about weddings around the same time. Netizens think it’s a jibe, and you’ll find all the details you need below. While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor promoted the trend of intimate weddings, we’ve also seen couples like Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra throw a big Indian wedding. And he witnessed the presence of their closest industry friends including Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla and Shahid Kapoor. But the director of The Kashmir Files believes that weddings are more for photography these days. Vivek Agnihotri tweeted last night, People get married just to get wedding photos, videos and to get destination wedding etiquette to show off. – a wedding planner told me. It’s true that I was at a destination wedding and someone said the wedding photographer was going to be late and the bride passed out. Netizens were convinced that Vivek Agnihotri may have searched Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who held a big engagement party in Delhi yesterday. One user commented, Totally Agree…. it started right after virat anushka’s wedding but theirs were so natural, genuine and cultured, not bragging….. but now all they want is just to capture fake moments for social media… .. cringe stuff. Normal people deal with it, which is even worse Another apparently alluded to the engagement ceremony of Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadhas and wrote: Every little event, be it a festival or a celebration, has become a Bollywood film set in nowadays in India. The only thing people miss is that the actors get paid to do this performance. Next, destination wedding files? Another angle – the destination wedding is a great place to use corrupt money. Most destination weddings take place outside the country, wrote another while digging Vivek Agnihotri. Another pointed out, Any bollywood effect. . The middle class suddenly has money. Now they don’t know how to use it wisely. And the same starngele couples also divorce in a few years. People get married just to get wedding photos, videos, and to get destination wedding etiquette to show off.

