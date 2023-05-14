Bollywood moms celebrating their first Mother’s Day









YEARS |

Update: May 14, 2023 9:39 a.m. EAST

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): Mother’s Day is a unique occasion that recognizes all mothers, who often go unnoticed for their contributions. It’s a day to honor the enormous and selfless contributions of all mothers.

Many prominent celebrities have recently become mothers and have repeatedly demonstrated that they can accept and enjoy pregnancy while pursuing a professional career.

As we celebrate Mother’s Day today, here are some new mothers in Bollywood who will be celebrating their first Mother’s Day.

1. Gauhar Khan



‘Bigg Boss 7′ winner Gauahar Khan is the new mom in town B. Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar welcomed a baby boy on May 10. Announcing the baby’s arrival, the ’14 Phere’ actor shared a message that reads, “It’s a boy As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived May 10, 2023 for make us realize what happiness really means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents, Zaid and Gauahar.

2. Bipasha Basu



Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child on November 12 last year, six years after their marriage. Announcing her daughter’s name, she shared a post on social media which reads: “”12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and Ma’s blessings is here now and it is divine.” 3. Sonam Kapoor



In March 2022, Anand and Sonam went public with the pregnancy. On August 20, the couple welcomed their first baby into the world. Their son was given the name Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The ‘Neerja’ actor frequently shares adorable photos of his son on his social media.

4. Kajal Agarwal



Kajal Aggarwal, daughter of “Singham”, and her husband Gautam welcomed their baby boy Neil Kitchlu on April 19, 2022. The actor usually shares photos and videos of his baby boy on his social media.

5. Alia Bhatt



Actress Alia Bhatt will celebrate her first Mother’s Day this year. Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed baby girl Raha last November. Announcing the baby’s arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, “And in the best news of our lives: – Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially overflowing with love – Blessed PARENTS and obsessed!!!! Love love Alia and Ranbir.” (ANI)

