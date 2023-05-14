Entertainment
Travel memoir finds father and son actors on journey of discovery
Forty years ago this summer, Andrew McCarthy made his screen debut in the movie Class and shot to fame as a member of the famed young actor band Brat Pack in films like Pretty in Pink, St. Elmos Fire and Less than Zero. .
Then, in the 1990s, his life expanded when he walked solo on the Camino de Santiago, the historic and grueling pilgrimage trail that stretches 800 kilometers from the south of France to the west coast of Spain. This experience led to McCarthy’s second career as a writer. He became an award-winning travel journalist and the author of three New York Times bestsellers: Brat: An 80s Story, Just Fly Away and The Longest Way Home.
Today, McCarthy is both a television director and a prolific actor. He is a regular on the Fox television series The Resident. And in 2021, he hit the Camino de Santiago again this time, with his then 19-year-old son and fellow actor, Sam McCarthy. Their experience led to his latest book, Walking with Sam: A Father, a Son, and Five Hundred Miles Across Spain, which hit bookstores last week.
McCarthy will talk about her new book during an appearance Wednesday at the University of San Diego. He answered a few questions about Walking with Sam in an email interview last week.
Q: After reading Jack Hitts Off the Road in your early thirties, you walked the Camino de Santiago for the first time. You said it changed the trajectory of your life. Can you explain how?
A: Halfway to Spain, the walker enters what is called the Meseta. High plains covered only with wheat. For days. It’s a place notorious for wreaking havoc on the minds of pilgrims (Don Quixote spent a lot of time in the Meseta a bit further south and it’s no wonder he started to bow against the wind mill). Anyway, in the middle of a scorching afternoon, walking through wheat on a trail rat’s tail, I suddenly found myself on my knees crying, without warning. When my tantrum ended, I sat down and started to feel buoyant, and a realization began to dawn on me. My whole life, I suddenly saw, had been dominated by fear. I had never even been aware of fear as a factor in my life until that moment of its first absence. Everything was different after that.
Q: You said the idea for the second Camino walk came from your desire to have a closer, more mature relationship with Sam, because your relationship with your own father evaporated when you left home around this age. Can you explain?
A: Yeah, since I didn’t have a pattern for having an adult-to-adult relationship with a child, having none of that with my own dad, I thought, since the Camino had brought me home it all those years ago i thought maybe this could do the same for our relationship and give my son and i the opportunity to establish a new foundation of intimacy from which to build Before.
Q: Was Sam up for the walk with you from the start, or did you have to convince him to commit?
A: He engaged almost absent-mindedly, but when he did I went straight to my computer and bought two plane tickets and two days later we were in Spain. I knew that if I gave him a lot of time, he would change his mind. As with most trips, getting there is the hardest part.
Q: The Camino de Santiago walk has been the subject of stories and films in recent years. Did this commercial change the experience of the first time you did it in the 1990s?
A: It’s certainly more popular now, which of course has its pros and cons, but the boardwalk still needs to be walked. And walking is everything.
Q: When the two of you embarked on the walk, did you know you would end up writing a book about the experience, or did you realize somewhere along the way that it would be a deep story to write?
A: Three days’ march after Santiago is a place called Finisterre, on the coast. It is not part of the official Camino, but many walkers feel the need to go there. I never did, but when Sam announced he was leaving, the obvious metaphor of our kids passing us by (the first to go to college, or medical school, etc.) was too difficult to resist and I knew I had a book.
Q: How has walking together changed your relationship with Sam?
A: In a nutshell, I think the confidence has grown.
Q: He followed in your footsteps as an actor. I wonder if spending all this time together on the 31 Day Walk showed you how much alike you are as men, or how different you are?
A: All any of us want is to be seen, and that can be especially difficult with the family, where family dynamics and traditions become established and take root. But I think the walk helped us see who the other was in a more lucid way. And I think we liked what we saw.
Q: You said Sam rated the experience 10 out of 10 at the end. How did that rank for you and what did you find out about your son that you didn’t know when you started?
A: He has an emotional courage that I admire.
Q: Was Sam involved when you wrote this book, either as a sounding board or as a contributor to the story? Is the book satisfied?
A: I sometimes went to him with a few questions for clarity, but he hasn’t read it yet. We did the audiobook together, Sam did all of his dialogue. It was a nice experience.
Q: Because you’re a seasoned travel writer, there’s details and a map in there for people who might want to follow in your footsteps. But what do you think people will be most surprised by when they read Walking with Sam: A Father, a Son, and Five Hundred Miles Across Spain?
A: Most people are just surprised that I took a 19-year-old to go anywhere (let alone drive through Spain) with his dad. I had the ultimate luxury a parent can have with an adult child, the luxury of time. I am grateful for every minute, even the most horrible.
Walking With Sam: A Father, a Son, and Five Hundred Miles Across Spain by Andrew McCarthy (Grand Central Publishing, 2023; 256 pages)
Warwicks presents Andrew McCarthy
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Or: IPJ Theater, Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice, University of San Diego, 5555 Marian Way, San Diego
Tickets: $28 a ticket and book; $38, two tickets and a book
Phone: (858) 454-0347
On line: warwicks.com

