Jonathan Majors is dating Meagan Good





Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are a couple.

The actor, 33, who is currently facing assault charges and the actress, 41, are currently seeing each other, PEOPLE can confirm. TMZ was the first to break the news.

An eyewitness told the outlet that the duo was at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles last weekend to see a movie.

Representatives for the majors and vouchers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage, Jon Kopaloff/WireImage







The majors’ romance with Good comes after the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star was arrested in March in connection with an alleged domestic dispute. He was later charged with multiple misdemeanor assault and harassment charges by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office over the alleged incident.

The actor appeared virtually at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York for a short hearing earlier this week, where he spoke at the hearing only to confirm that he had consented to appear at the hearing virtually instead than in person.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE following the hearing, Majors attorney Priya Chaudhry said her team provided the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office with “compelling evidence” that the alleged victim of the March 25 incident that led to his arrest “lies” about the facts of the case. (The alleged victim has not been identified by authorities and it is unclear whether she has legal representation of her own.)

Good, meanwhile, split from ex-husband DeVon Franklin in December 2021 after nine years of marriage. They announced their separation at the time, then finalized their divorce in June 2022, just a week after what would have been their 10th anniversary.

The decision to divorce was not his, the Harlem star shared his first ESSENCE solo cover interview. She detailed the hardships resulting from the fallout from the marriage and told the outlet that she still considers Franklin, 45, “an incredible and beautiful person”, confirming that neither had done anything wrong towards the ‘other.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/movies/jonathan-majors-dating-meagan-good/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

