Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and More Bollywood Actresses Celebrate First Mother’s Day





Bollywood has given us some of the best couples in real life. But apart from that, Bollywood has also given us amazing mother-child duos. Well, today is Mother’s Day and we thought we’d celebrate Mother’s Day Bollywood style. Let’s go? We decided to tell you about the Bollywood Mothers who are celebrating their first Mother’s Day today. These actresses have been some of the revered faces, but they have also been doting mothers. By Alia Bhatt For Sonam Kapoor and a few others will celebrate their first Mother’s Day. Alia Bhatt… Alia Bhatt is one of the best young Bollywood actresses. She’s now a global icon, especially with her MET Gala debut, Alia Talks Town. We all know how dedicated Alia is to her movies. But, at a recent awards show, the Dear Zindagi actress said, “My first priority was the movies, but my biggest blockbuster was my daughter. Alia still speaks fondly of her daughter, Raha. Alia also said that after the birth of her daughter, her priorities completely changed and of course little Raha Kapoor was now her first priority. In a recent interview with Vogue, Alia opened up about Rahas’ upbringing. THE brahmastra the actress said, she lets her baby have good days and bad days. Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Vogue on MET Gala, the actress also said MET Gala was the first time she’s been away from Raha for four days. Sonam Kapoor… Sonam Kapoor is a style icon and people know her for some of her biggest blockbusters. The actress nailed her performance in Neerja, Khoobsurat, Aisha, Raanjhanaa etc. Sonam married a handsome Anand Ahuja in 2018 and later gave birth to a baby boy, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Sonam and Anand continue to give us glimpses of their lives. Recently, the duo celebrated their anniversary. And Anand Ahuja took to his Instagram and shared a photo of Sonam Kapoor with his son Vayu. In the video, the actress wears white and plays lovingly with the toddler. From the video, it can be said that Sonam is definitely a caring mother. Gauhar Khan… Gauahar Khan is as popular in the television industry as it is in Bollywood. Fans have always praised Gauahar for his voice on things and opinions. Recently, the actress gave birth to a baby boy and it brought a lot of happiness to the faces of her fans. The actress was recently spotted with her baby and hubby Zaid Darbar. Well, Gauahar was wearing a white top and green pants. She handed him her baby clothes and wrapped him in a white sheet. Well, from her Big Boss journey, you can tell the actress has a heart of gold and you can tell she’s going to be a doting mother. We are waiting to see her photos and videos with her child. Bipasha Basu… The actress has been running B-Town for quite a while now. Bipasha Basu married Karan Singh Grover in 2016 and then last year the couple gave birth to a beautiful baby girl Devi. Well, the actress and her boyfriend continue to post photos with the girl and continue to give us glimpses into their lives. The Dhoom actress had posted a video with her daughter Devi where the mother and daughter duo happily played with each other. The smile on Devis’ face was heartwarming and too cute to miss. Recently, the couple also celebrated Quote 6e birthday month. Bipasha posted a photo of Karan carrying Devi. She captioned the image as, Happy 6 months to our hearts.. Devi. Thank you to everyone who sent her love, wishes and the most beautiful gifts ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar make their first appearance with their newborn baby – WATCH

