Bollywood’s New Moms Celebrate Mother’s Day 2023 With Their Babies – Lifestyle





Mother’s Day 2023 is a special occasion for several Bollywood actors who have welcomed their little ones in the past year. From Gauahar Khan to Alia Bhatt, these new moms will be celebrating their first Mother’s Day. Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar became the proud parents of a baby boy on May 10. Sharing the news with fans, Gauahar posted a photo of the little one with a caption that read, Arrived May 10, 2023 to let us know what happiness really means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Zaid and Gauahar, grateful and funny new parents. In November 2022, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, a daughter named Devi Basu Singh Grover. Six years after their marriage, the couple was delighted to hold their little one in their arms. Bipasha shared the news on social media, writing: The physical manifestation of our love and blessings from Ma is here now and it is divine. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja arrived on August 20, 2023, and the couple have been sharing adorable photos of their little one on social media ever since. The actor frequently posts photos of his son and writes sweet captions that reflect his love for his bundle of joy. Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam welcomed their baby boy, Neil Kitchlu, on April 19, 2022. Since then, Kajal has been sharing photos and videos of her little one on social media, giving fans a glimpse into her life as a new mother. Finally, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl, Raha, in November 2022. Announcing the baby’s arrival, Alia wrote on Instagram, And in the best news of our lives: – Our baby is here and what a magical girl she is. We are officially overflowing with love – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! I love love Alia and Ranbir. This Mother’s Day, these Bollywood celebrities will be celebrating the joys of motherhood and the love they have for their little ones.

