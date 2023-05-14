Karan Johar to Rajkummar Rao, Bollywood Celebrities Send Mother’s Day Wishes





On Mother’s Day 2023, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and expressed their heartfelt wishes.

Taking to Instagram, ace director Karan Johar shared a series of throwback photos featuring his mother and children Yash and Roohi and wrote, “Roohi, Yash and I are blessed to have you as our Rock, our pillar, our consciousness and our heartbeat…. I love you mom to the moon and back. Actor Rakul Preet Singh shared a series of photos with his mum and wrote, “My sweetest mum! You have held my hand since I was a child and continue to do so in every way thank you for making me the person I am.. your passion for letting your children live their dream is what makes us what we are. Thank you for teaching me to be a strong, independent and compassionate girl and thank you for being the pillar of our family. @ri.ni112 And a Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mothers who selflessly sacrifice themselves every day for their children. Actress Ananya Panday shared a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Mom day everyday.”



Shehnaaz Gill shared a photo on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful mother!”



Actress Vicky Kaushal dropped a photo and wrote “Maa” in Hindi.



Actor Anil Kapoor shared some throwback photos and wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day.”



Arjun Kapoor also shared a throwback photo and captioned it, “Keep watching over us Maa” Sushmita Sen shared some photos with her mother and wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day!!! God’s greatest gift to life…God’s own ability to nurture!!! Deepest love and respect to all mothers always!!! Thanks for being my mother ROCK, Maa, Amma @subhra51 @pritam_shikhare #shobhaprasad #blessed #duggadugga Love you guys!!!!” Sanjay Dutt shared a photo of his mother Nargis and wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day everyone! I miss you every moment, mom. I love you and Happy Mother’s Day” Actor Sonam Kapoor dropped a few photos and captioned it, “Happy Mother’s Day to the best moms in the world…Love you so much.” Actor Rajkummar Rao dropped some photos and wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day. Maa hai to hum hain. Besides them, actors Suniel Shetty, Vikrant Massey and Jackie Shroff, among others, also expressed their heartfelt wishes.

