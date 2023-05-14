The second Midtown Row mural will be installed this month





WILLIAMSBURG The city of Williamsburg will host its second commissioned Midtown Row mural later this month. At its March 9 meeting, City Council authorized the Williamsburg Public Art Council (WPAC) to enter into a contract with the mural artist Britt flood for the design and installation of the second mural. The mural will be installed outside the Food Lion, located at 1242 Richmond Road, next to the “Papilio Glaucus” mural, which artist Silas Baker completed in October and officially unveiled on November 17. WPAC selected Flood and his design of a brightly colored abstract illustration of green lanes as the second Midtown Rows mural at the January WPAC meeting. The fresco is currently untitled. Flood is a North Carolina-based visual artist with experience in interior and exterior murals. Her goal is to paint a mural in all 50 states. The Williamsburg play will be his first in Virginia. According to the City of Williamsburg, the Floods mural was chosen from 13 submitted during a request for proposals process last fall, which called for submissions that follow the theme of community connections. The contract was finalized in April and work on the part will begin in mid-May. The mural is expected to be completed by Memorial Day. We are thrilled to work with artist Britt Flood and excited to see her create the all-new Williamsburg mural in Midtown Row,” said Robert Currie, Chairman of the Williamsburg Public Art Council. Her work is bold, vibrant and ethereal. His mural will complement Silas Baker’s butterfly painting, creating a more interesting and vibrant public space that is fun to visit. The WPAC was established in 2021 and is made up of nine members, including representatives from city boards and commissions and two community offices. As stated in the WPAC ordinance, exterior murals are only permitted for installation in Zoning District B-3, also known as Midtown. Through its Public Art Program, WPAC aims to celebrate the city’s past, present, and future with public art; strengthen the city’s identity and economic vitality by encouraging people to spend more time in the city engaging with public art; and showcase and enhance the beauty and uniqueness of the city. WPAC meetings are open to the public and are held on the fourth Monday of each month.

