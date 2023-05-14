BREAKING: Pixar Place has opened at Disneys Hollywood Studios





Are you stylish today? Make sure you are not wearing a cape, because the style icon Edna Mode and MORE of our favorite Pixar friends are back in their old home at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!Say goodbye to that dull gray wall – Edna deserves better. On a recent trip to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we noticed that Disney had a soft opening in a quiet corner of the park. We’ll take a look! Several years ago, Pixar Place hosted quite a few character meet-and-greets. Guests could meet characters from toy story (before Toy Story Land was built) and The Incredibles.It was a lively little place! More recently, however, the area has been used for sitting – we haven’t experienced a meet and treat here for a long time. Finally, in April, Disney announced that a reimagined Pixar Place would reopen on May 14. Say hello to the newly reimagined Pixar Place! Pixar Place has opened its doors in Disneys Hollywood Studios! Consider this your one-stop-shop for all things Disney Pixar! pic.twitter.com/GH97IdaiHT — AllEars.Net (@AllEarsNet) May 13, 2023 We were so excited to see the new hangout and hangout spaces that we checked them out a little earlier. A day before the grand opening, Pixar Place had a small soft opening. How exciting! We found brand new decorations and a fun photo shoot! Plus, in true Imagineering style, there’s even a Disney Easter egg. We’ve spotted both Pixar’s founding year and the famous CalArts room number A113. The Edna Mode Experience is officially reopened! We had to stop and talk about the latest fashion. Guests can meet Mr. Incredible and Mrs. Incredible and Frozonein the region too. Finally we had to give our old friend Sulleyfrom Monsters Inc.. a nice big hug. It’s so soft and fuzzy! Oh, and did we mention that Pixar Place was the former home of beloved Jack-Jacks Cookie Num Nums? Good news: they’re back at Pixar Place! We found these cookies hot and fresh at the neighborhood bakery where they belong. As it was a soft opening, we weren’t able to take a look at the full menu. Stay tuned for an update on the food front! We are excited to see Pixar Place reopen! In the meantime, we’re always on the lookout for the latest Disney news, so stay tuned for more.

