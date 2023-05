Mother’s Day 2023: From Mum to Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway – 5 Bollywood Movies About Motherhood | Movies News

It is true that Indian Hindi cinema has evolved in its portrayal of women as mothers. In the past, women were often portrayed as submissive and confined to traditional household roles, including motherhood. However, in recent years there has been a tendency to portray women as strong, independent and empowered, including mothers.

Many Bollywood films now feature female characters who challenge traditional gender roles and stereotypes and actively challenge discrimination and inequality. These characters are often portrayed as strong and powerful, with their own goals and aspirations outside of their roles as mothers.

This has encouraged more women to come forward and pursue their own dreams and ambitions, rather than being confined to traditional gender roles and expectations. On the extraordinary occasion of Mother’s Day, here is the list of 5 iconic on-screen mothers who have redefined motherhood in Bollywood:

1. Sridevi Kapoor in “Mom”

The late Sridevi’s performance in his latest movie “Mom” was considered one of his best performances. In the film, she stars as a mother who embarks on a dangerous revenge mission to seek justice for her sexually abused daughter. Her portrayal of a mother fighting for justice in the face of overwhelming odds was a powerful message to audiences. The film’s themes of motherhood, sacrifice, and revenge deeply touched viewers. Sridevi’s performance was a standout aspect of the film. Her legacy as one of Bollywood’s most notable actresses is further cemented by her powerful performance in the Ravi Udyawar-directed film, “Mom.”

Also read: Happy Mother’s Day: 9 ways to pamper your mom by turning your home into a spa

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in ‘Jazbaa’

“Jazbaa” was a powerful and moving film that showcased Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s acting prowess. Her portrayal of Anuradha, a mother who will stop at nothing to save her daughter, was both heartbreaking and inspiring. Rai’s performance in the film was widely acclaimed and she was praised for her ability to convey a range of emotions, from despair and fear to strength and determination. Her character’s struggle to balance her commitment to justice with her love for her daughter was a powerful message for audiences, and the film’s themes of motherhood and sacrifice resonated deeply with viewers. As an honest lawyer and single mother who finds herself in the middle of a do-or-die situation where a lawyer is forced to defend an unsavory criminal after her daughter is kidnapped. Now above her honesty, she will have to save a rapist from a death sentence, as a ransom.

3. Nargis in “Mother India”

Nargis’ portrayal of Radha in Mehboob Khan’s “Mother India” is one of the most iconic performances in Indian cinema history. The film, released on October 25, 1957, tells the story of a woman who is forced to become the sole breadwinner after her husband’s arms are crushed by a rock. Nargis’ character in the film is a powerful and inspiring mother who faces countless hardships and obstacles in her life, but remains determined to provide for her family and protect her children.

4. Kriti Sanon in ‘Mimi’

‘Mimi’ is a Hindi language film starring Kriti Sanon in the lead role, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film tells the story of a young woman named Mimi who agrees to become a surrogate mother to a foreign couple, hoping to use the money to fulfill her dream of becoming an actress. However, the biological parents recoil when they learn that the child will be born with Down syndrome. Mimi then decides to raise the child alone and faces several challenges and societal pressures as a single mother. Her journey as a mother and her struggle to provide for her child despite the odds are both heartwarming and inspiring. Through her sacrifices, Mimi shows that parenthood is more than biology and that a mother’s love knows no boundaries.

5. Rani Mukerji in ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway’

‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’ starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role is directed by Ashima Chibber and released in March 2023. The film is based on the real story of an Indian mother, Bhavna Chatterjee, who fought against Norwegian services of child protection to regain custody of her children. Rani Mukerji’s character fought against the Norwegian foster care system and legal mechanisms to prove that her parenting methods were not harmful to her children.