Kerala Story actor: ‘Kerala people tell us it’s real’ | Bollywood

No matter which side you’re on, the noise around The Kerala Story refuses to die down as the film approaches Collection of 100 crores at the box office. Film trade analysts believe that the film Sudipto Sen could even reach 200-250 crore at the domestic box office. Now, actor Vijay Krishna, who plays an ISIS terrorist in The Kerala Story, tells Hindustan Times why the film matters and the response he received for the same. He also confirms having received messages from people who have witnessed such a case in their own neighborhood. (Also Read | The Kerala Story Box Office Week 1 Collection: Film Crosses 81 crore, can harvest a lifetime total of 200 crore) Vijay Krishna plays an ISIS terrorist in The Kerala Story.

The film claims to be based on true stories of Kerala women who converted to Islam and were forced to join ISIS. It was produced by Vipul Shah and also stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani. Excerpts from the interview:

The movie is coming 100 crores. Do you think the controversy has benefited him rather than hurt him?

The response has been incredibly positive, it’s an incredible feeling. Yeah, looking at the collections, I can only assume that helps the movie in some way because people discuss it and open up to a wide variety of conversations around what it’s about. I think he definitely did something, maybe in a positive way. They connected with the film somehow.

Tell us about your role in The Kerala Story?

I play Irshak, the antagonist from The Kerala Story. He is very lost, like many people his age. He is originally a Christian who converted to Islam and when he joins ISIS he somehow discovers a very deeply rooted sense of purpose. He has the impression that everything is going his way, even if it means abandoning his moral compass.

Are you convinced with the subject of the film that it is true?

Of course, in fact, many people in Kerala tell us that it is real, that it happened to us or happened to people we know. I really believe it. I think even if it happened to one or two people, the story is worth telling.

What about the number mentioned in the trailer that started a storm?

Those kinds of details, facts and figures are definitely there with the director. It would be wiser to talk to people who have done their research on the same. They will have answers to all questions. I am limited in my knowledge as an actor. For me, the character was so interesting and presented certain challenges for me as an actor.

What training did you undergo to step into the role of an IS militant?

There were many articles that I read. I watched movies like Caliphate, Family Man also talked a bit about ISIS involvement. There are many documentaries on the same subject to get a basic understanding of the world we live in, what kind of people they are, what kind of work they do.

Going through the script or working on it, did you have any idea how controversial this could become?

Absolutely not. On a script level, I was looking at human history and it was talking about the trauma that these women go through and everything around them, their journey from something incredibly manipulative and then traumatic and kind of changing and hope, that was the story for me. No one knew it would become the talk of the country. We simply gave ourselves body and soul to the story presented to us. There was no expectation for anything to get this big.

Is it stressful to see protests against the film? Does it make you fear for your safety?

According to all the distinctions, comments, criticisms that I personally receive on my social networks; what i found most interesting was a lot of people saying, as an example, “we hated you so much during the movie, but looking at your profile it looks like you are devta manas (angel) .” It was really funny. They complimented me for pulling off the character they unanimously hated. Fortunately, there is an understanding of the difference between the real world and the real world, especially today, thanks to social media. Earlier, what people saw on screen, they expected the actor to be the exact same person in reality.

Do you have a message for those calling for the film to be banned and questioning its credibility?

No matter what anyone says, this is the heartbreaking story of young women falling into this whole ISIS scene. They go through unimaginable trauma, to me that’s history. If you haven’t seen the movie and you call it and say it’s a very controversial topic, I would ask you to go watch it once and then make a call if it’s a good movie or a bad movie. It is important for us to see films objectively.