A new ice cream shop and mini golf course will open this summer at the former Glenville Sportsplex
GLENVILLE — A new local business will open in Glenville on the site of the former Glenville Sportsplex.
Fat Boys Ice Cream and Family Fun Plex will offer patrons ice cream, miniature golf and more.
Newly painted in bright colors, the ice cream shop is located at 104 Freemans Bridge Road.
Owners Brian Olesen and their husband and wife Dan and Pamela Maggs hope to be able to open the business the first week of June.
In business, they say find a need and fill it, we think Glenville needs a family-oriented ice cream and miniature golf park, said Dan Maggs. This is what prompted us to buy the property. We’ve been working on it for a year now, we’ve brought in brand new equipment, everything is new and it’s going to be fun.
The trade is still waiting for a sign and some other equipment to be able to open.
The old Sportsplex had existed for more than 35 years, Dan Maggs said.
If you talk to people in the area, they all remember coming here as kids, they all remember bringing their kids here, Maggs said. It’s a place everyone in Glenville has been to, so when it closed they were really disappointed. People are really happy that they were going to reopen. This summer, we will be working on batting cages and [go-kart] racetrack.
Fat Boys Ice Cream will offer a variety of different soft serve options, 20 different flavors of hard ice cream, sundaes, milkshakes, bursts and other offerings.
Our goal is to try to serve things that others don’t, said Dan Maggs. Differentiate from the norm.
“People go for ice cream where they go for ice cream, because that’s where their family went for ice cream. We’re asking them to change that, so you better give them a good product at a good price,” Maggs said. “The experience of coming here must be positive. When you get here you can let the kids run around. We’re really family oriented, it’s family fun. It will be a great product, successful ice cream companies in the region provide customers with the best product they can offer.
Maggs has owned a liquor store on Freemans Bridge Road for over 20 years. He said he recently purchased the building he is in, as well as the building next door, which was once Goldstocks Sporting Goods. Olesen will set up a gun store where Goldstocks once stood, Maggs said. The property behind these businesses is where Fat Boys Ice Cream and Family Fun Plex will be located.
A playground is being built at the company near the 18-hole miniature golf course and Fat Boys Ice Cream. Eventually, there will also be fire pits and entertainment for adults, such as acoustic musicians on weekends, Pam Maggs said.
It’s going to be a big comeback, said Pam Maggs. It was here before, it was a staple for this community, and we missed it. It’s a place where you can bring the kids or spend a romantic evening.
The current economy is making it harder for people to get out and do some of the things they used to do, Pam Maggs said.
Post-COVID, it’s essential, said Pam Maggs. For so long there was really nothing for people to do, and people are dying to do things outside with their families, to not be cooped up in the house, we’ve had enough. Were back, were opening this.
Fat Boys Ice Cream will be managed by Dan and Pam’s daughter, Anna Grace Maggs, who says she’s excited to open up and see everyone having a good time.
