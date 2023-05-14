Sweden celebrates winning Eurovision; Ukrainian duo challenge after Russian strike on hometown Chicago Tribune

Liverpool cleaned up the Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday as Sweden celebrated their victory and Ukraine remained defiant after a night of Russian bombardment, including a strike on the country’s contestants’ hometown.

Electronic duo Tvorchi represented Ukraine in the spectacular pan-continental pop competition on Saturday night, finishing sixth out of 26 finalists with Heart of Steel, a hymn to the country’s resilience inspired by the Azovstal steelworks headquarters in Mariupol.

Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine as the contest unfolded in Liverpool, and the Ukrainian military said a barrage of Russian drones and missile fire left dozens injured. A strike hit Ternopil, Tvorchi’s hometown in western Ukraine.

Ternopil was attacked again on Sunday morning, the Ukrainian state emergency service said. Civilian buildings and cars were damaged; there was no immediate information about the casualties.

Ternopil is the name of our hometown, which was bombed by Russia as we sang on the Eurovision stage our hearts of steel, our indomitable and our will, posted the duo Andrii Hutsuliak and Jeffery Kenny on Instagram Saturday night.

It is a message for all the cities of Ukraine which are bombarded every day. Kharkiv, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Uman, Sumy, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Odessa, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Kherson and all others. Europe, unite against evil for peace! GLORY TO UKRAINE!

Russia, a longtime Eurovision contestant, was expelled last year for its invasion of Ukraine.

Swedish singer Loreen won the competition with her powerful ballad Tattoo, in a colorful and eclectic music competition clouded for a second year by war in Europe. Britain hosted Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine, which won last year but was unable to exercise its right to host the event due to war.

The sights and sounds of Ukraine ran through the show, starting with an opening film that showed Eurovision 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra singing and dancing in the Kiev metro, with the tune picked up by musicians in the UK, including Kate, Princess of Wales, shown playing the piano.

The Kalush Orchestra said on Sunday that the participation of Kate, who is married to Britain’s Prince William, shows the depth of support the UK has for Ukraine and helps us show the world what our country is going through.

It also shows some impressive piano skills and we would definitely like to invite her to tour with us if she wants to pursue a new career in (a) folk hip hop band?! said Kalush Orchestra.

The folk-rap group kicked off the Saturday show in person, emerging on stage in the Liverpool Arena on a pair of giant outstretched hands, accompanied by drummers en masse. It was one of several Ukrainian acts to perform during the nearly four-hour show.

Now in its 67th year, Eurovision bills itself as the world’s biggest music competition, a festive pop Olympiad. Contestants each have three minutes to fuse catchy tunes and jaw-dropping spectacle into performances capable of winning the hearts of millions of viewers.

Loreens’ intense love anthem was a bookies favourite. She faced a tough challenge from Finnish singer Krij, an extremely energetic artist whose rap-pop party anthem Cha Cha Cha came second.

Loreen, 39, who had already won Eurovision in 2012, said being the second person to win the crown twice had seriously overwhelmed her. Irishman Johnny Logan was the first double winner, in the 1980s. Sweden’s victory is the country’s seventh, equaling Ireland’s record.

The win gives Sweden the right to host next year, the 50th anniversary of Sweden’s first Eurovision ABBA triumph in 1974 with Waterloo.

The competition ended in a scathing finish between Loreen, who won the jury vote of music professionals across Europe, and Krij, who was the overall winner of the public vote.

The Finn admitted he was disappointed.

Of course, to be honest, it hurts. What I was looking for was a win, Krij told Finnish media in Liverpool. Of course, we should be proud of this performance. A cool performance with a Finnish song. I feel a bit sad. But life goes on. It’s not so bad. You have to move on in life.

Krij was the undisputed star of Eurovision, and the insistent chorus of Cha Cha Cha should be heard on dance floors across Europe this summer.

Mae Muller, representing hosts Great Britain, came second to last a long way from 2022, when Britons Sam Ryder finished second to Ukraine.

Liverpool, which won a competition between British cities to host the event, welcomed Eurovision and Ukraine with open arms and hearts. Businesses across the city flew Ukrainian flags and a program of cultural events introduced locals to the art, music and food of the Eastern European country.

Police said half a million people joined in nine days of celebrations, with only three arrests.

However, organizers said they refused a request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make a video address. The European Broadcasting Union said this would violate the apolitical nature of the event.

Despite the organizers’ purported attempts to avoid politics, several of this year’s entries had a strong anti-war message, including Watergun by Switzerland’s Remo Forrer and Mama! by Croatias Let 3, a surreal send-up of military dictators.

Associated Press writer Jari Tanner in Helsinki contributed to this story.