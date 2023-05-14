Actor Robert De Niro, 79, shares first photo of his new baby girl





American actor Robert De Niro has revealed details about his new baby, following the announcement earlier this week that he is a new father at 79. He told host Gayle King to CBS Matinees that her youngest child, her seventh, is a girl named Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, days after promoting her new film About my father to the American news program. She was born on April 6 and weighed 3.8 kg. The baby’s mother, Tiffany Chen, is a martial arts instructor and De Niros’ girlfriend. Both are delighted with this little girl, according to King, who added that the child was planned and brought here out of love. De Niro shared with CBS Matinees the first official photo of Gia, which also appeared on the show’s Twitter account. Although neither De Niro nor Chen have publicly commented on their relationship, they have been spotted together on several occasions. In 2021, they were seen holding hands and kissing while vacationing in the south of France. In March 2023, they were photographed leaving a restaurant in Santa Monica together. A source said People magazine that the couple lives together in Los Angeles. They apparently first met in 2015 on the set of the movie Trainee (2015), where Chen played a taiji instructor who helps De Niros’ character. Chen, believed to be in her 40s, is the daughter of William CC Chen, a Chinese-born taiji practitioner who now lives in the United States. According to a since-deleted biography of her on her father’s website, she was inducted into Inside Kung Fu Hall of Fame magazines as Competitor of the Year at the age of 26. She started ballet, hula dancing, swimming and gymnastics at age five and figure skating at age eight. She played in the instructional DVD, Tai Chi step by step with Tiffany Chen (2008), where she demonstrated basic movements to people of all fitness and experience levels. De Niro has two children with his first wife, actress Diahnne Abbott, to whom he was married from 1976 to 1988. His son Raphael, 46, is a real estate agent and former actor, while actress-filmmaker Drena, 51, is the daughter of Abbotts. from a previous relationship that was adopted by De Niro. He has two other sons, 27-year-old twins Julian and Aaron, with model Toukie Smith, whom he dated in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He also has son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen, 11, with his second wife, socialite Grace Hightower. The couple were married from 1997 to 2018. The Straits Times/Asia News Network

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/lifestyle/entertainment/2023/05/14/actor-robert-de-niro-79-shares-first-photo-of-his-new-baby-girl The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos