Hangout, Imagine, Kerrville, more regional music festivals | Entertainment/Life





Relax in a hammock cave before grabbing an icy cocktail at the nearest beach club. Then, take a trip to the roller disco. Just be sure to leave time to land a prime main stage spot for hit bands like Lil Nas X, Paramore and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The beachside Hangout Fest breakout kicks off next week in Gulf Shores, Alabama, just in time to appease South Louisiana residents looking for their next festival fix. It’s one of many events across the Southeast that promise top-tier talent, unique experiences, and parties that go far beyond the standard gig. From folk music magic around Texas campfires to epic art and EDM mashups outside of Atlanta, this summer offers music lovers plenty of festivals worth checking out. Hangout Fest, May 19-21

Gulf Shores, Alabama (over 3 hours drive) Size: 40,000 daily participants Cost: from $349, three-day admission only Alabama’s biggest music festival stalled landing in place. It’s a festival on a big, beautiful beach, said Reeves Price, vice president of AEG Presents Gulf Coast Region, formerly famous in Buku. You can jam in the sand with friends right next to the water and see some of the biggest names in rock, pop and dance music. Backed by the same company that produces Coachella, expect an equally youthful vibe and Tik Tok-worthy aesthetic. In addition to music on six stages, spectators can play in the waves, hang a cabana, smore at sunset and get married in an on-site chapel. VIPs enjoy the pools on the stage side.

Pro tip: Parking at the beach is nearly impossible. Opt for a $70 weekend shuttle ticket or on-site bike parking. Kerrville Folk Festival, May 25 – June 11 Kerrville, TX (over 7.5 hours drive) Size: 30,000 participants over 18 days Cost: daily admission from $32 For more than half a century, folklore aficionados have flocked to this festival in the scenic Texas Hill Country. Known simply as Kerrville to enthusiasts, it regularly attracts genre superstars. Among the 2023 headliners is Broadways Hadestown, Tony and Grammy Award-winning creator Anas Mitchell, who will take to the main stage on May 27. Workshops in harmonica, ukulele, songwriting and more fill the days. And shows from midnight on the Moontower Acoustic Stage until the early hours.

But the festival’s most beloved feature remains unplanned. Many say the campgrounds are the best part of Kerrville, thanks to the intimate, impromptu campfire performances by guest talent. It’s like a little music village, said Shannon Holt, who handles marketing for the festival. That’s the magic of Kerrville. Rock the South, July 20-22 Cullman, Alabama (over 5.5 hours drive) Size: approximately 65,000 over three days Cost: From $210, three-day admission only The Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach can be sold out. But a little further afield, the boots-and-belts-buckle crowd can enjoy Tennessee Whiskey crooner Chris Stapleton headlining among a mix of up-and-coming country stars and old-school acts at Rock the South. .

Considered the biggest holiday in the south, this three-day party was born out of a scenario familiar to many Louisianans: bouncing back from a natural disaster. In 2011, tornadoes tore through the state. Since then, the festival has donated over $700,000 to the community. Recent additions to the festival include upgrades to the RV and car camping areas and giant LED screens around the stage. Pro tip: Don’t sleep on the superb Alabama barbecue offered by local vendors. WC Handy Music Festival, July 21-30 Florence, Alabama (over 6.5 hours drive) Size: 40,000 visitors over 7 days No cost Celebrate a legendary blues great in the hit recording capital of the world during a week-long festival that turns high streets, restaurants, parks, libraries and more into live music venues.

Spread across four towns known collectively as The Shoals Florence, Tuscumbia, Muscle Shoals and Sheffield, one of the largest free festivals in the country takes its name from native blues composer and musician William Chris Handy. But visitors will also find regional rock and country artists among the more than 200 performers, not to mention plenty of time for fun at the legendary FAME and Muscle Shoals recording studios. Start in Florence’s charming city center and meander from there. Wherever it’s possible to host live music, it usually is, said Tyler Dolan, sales manager for the visitors’ office. It’s almost everywhere. Imagine Music Festival, September 14-17 Kingston Downs, Georgia (over 7 hours drive) Size: 30,000 participants per day

Cost: $269, three-day admission The motto of this festival, which takes place on 5,000 lush acres along the Etowah River, is immersive. Over 100 performers envelop viewers in house, techno, trance, dubstep and more on four nature-themed stages. Larger-than-life art installations shoot flames or radiate lasers as new works of art are created in real time. And a robust personal enrichment program ranging from yoga and Reiki sessions to workshops on reality bending using quantum manifestation intersects with afternoon pool parties and other entertainment. We want our guests to leave with an incredibly positive experience that inspires them to use their imaginations and pursue their dreams,” said Madeleine Goodhand, Owner and President of Imagine.

The remote northwest Atlanta setting makes RV or tent camping a smart option.

