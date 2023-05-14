Padres Daily: Descend to Tier A

Hello from Los Angeles,

The Padres certainly aren’t that bad.

With them on a disappointing streak like the one they’re enduring, having lost six of seven games and two games under .500 in the quarter of the season, it’s tempting to believe there’s no there’s no way things will change. .

But teams aren’t hitting .203 with runners in scoring position over 162 games. In the last 40 years, only four teams have managed less than .220 with runners in scoring position over a full season, and none were below .217.

The Padres played a extremely difficult schedule. They will not continue to play two-thirds of their games against teams with winning records.

They have players who will not continue to play like this. Or have you forgotten that two weeks ago you thought Juan Soto was a bust?

But

It’s bad. Ridiculously bad.

Here’s how bad it is:

The Padres scored less than three points in a game yesterday for the 17th time this season. That’s one time less than the Oakland Aces, who have done it more than any other MLB team.

That would be the Ace with the 9-32 record and $60.7 million payroll who ranks last in the major leagues and isn’t quite a quarter the size of the 246 commitment. million dollars from the Padres this season.

The Aces were shut out yesterday for the sixth time yet again than the Padres with a starting nine expected to net $16 million in 2023. Six of the Aces’ starting nine yesterday earn the minimum of $720,000 from the major league.

The Padres’ starting lineup for Saturday’s 4-2 loss to the Dodgers earns a total of $84.5 million (excluding signing bonuses) this season. Five of the Padres’ starting players have base salaries of at least $7 million in 2023 as of yesterday.

The Padres faced Julio Uras, who has a 2.70 ERA in his last 72 starts. Uras allowed three hits in seven innings, and there’s usually no shame in not doing so well against him.

But the reality is that far lesser pitchers have had the same success against the Padres this season.

Yesterday was the 16th time a starting pitcher went at least six innings against them in 23. It was the fourth time the Padres scored in the first and/or second innings and did not score again in the game. It was the 12th game in which they went at least seven innings without scoring.

All of that is the very definition of what Bob Melvin was talking about when he said this week that the Padres are lacking game-to-game tenacity.

I think it’s more than anything, we get a few points early in the game and then we have some tough times later than that, Melvin said yesterday. Uras gets harder once he gets into a rhythm. Only three hits from him, and then their bullpen deployment is usually pretty good. So we have to put a little more pressure on the starter, try to score a few more runs and try to keep the most (relievers) out of the game. But we couldn’t do it.

We have now reached the point where the Padres are clearly pressing. Yesterday was only the second game this season in which they didn’t walk. The Padres had only four at-bats for more than five pitches. It’s not like them, and Melvin said he believes early swings are a sign to shake things up.

These guys, they’re focused, says Melvin. We just weren’t doing that at the moment. And then maybe you’re pushing a little, maybe you’re trying too hard with runners in scoring position. We do a lot of that, and the guys want to be the guy who has the big bat and gets us through. We haven’t reached that point yet. We haven’t had those sticks yet. So we just have to keep working and keep believing.

You can read in my game history (here) what happened in the loss and why Uras’ dominance and the Dodgers’ dominance over the Padres seem like side issues at this point.

We know this team, said Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove. We feel like we have a better team than them. We’re just not playing to our abilities right now. It’s both sides of the ball. Were giving up timely hits to their batters and not getting timely hits on our side. Baseball is not that difficult of a sport when you look at what needs to be done. We just don’t do what we need to do.

I have total confidence in this group which, at some point, was about to start. Obviously, we don’t want to wait until the last minute and find ourselves in a situation where we’re fighting for a playoff spot like we did last year. So we need to find out what that adjustment is and do it quickly.

Two bloops and a blast

Had it not been for the general mess unfolding on offense, a play in the first inning would likely have been the story of the game.

It appeared Musgrove was going to come out of the first inning having allowed only Freddie Freemans bloop single when Max Muncy skied a fly ball to shallow center field.

But Adam Engel, starting in place of Trent Grisham against a left-handed starter, saw Muncys in full swing and took two steps back before seeing the ball was short.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who initially took a half step, reversed course and sprinted back. He ended up coming the closest to making the game.

Once I read where he was, I tried to retrieve, enter, Engel said. I realized I wasn’t going to play, I looked down, I saw Alex had a chance. So I’m just trying to avoid Xander, make sure there won’t be a collision.

The ball fell between Bogaerts, Engel and left fielder Juan Soto.

Do I feel like I should have made this game? said Engel. Yeah, if I do a better read, obviously I do the play. It’s not an easy read. You picked up Muncy, he puts a good swing on the ball.

Musgrove got up 0-2 on the next batter, JD Martinez, who fouled a fastball high in the zone before throwing a slider that Musgrove left in the middle of the zone to the bleachers beyond from the left center field wall.

I initially thought it was a release, Musgrove said of Muncy’s single. But I have to do a better job of getting the next one out and getting out of the round. Things are not going your way, you have cheap hits landing, you need to do a better job of getting out of it.

Small bites

The Padres fell to 10-11 in games decided by one or two runs. They were 41-29 in those games last season, which was the sixth-best record in the major leagues.

Jeff Sanders wrote in his notebook (here) yesterday about Ryan Weathers’ thoughts ahead of today’s start and Ha-Seong Kims continued the strong month. After going 1-for-3 with a homer yesterday, Kim is batting .273 with .884 OPS in 38 plate appearances in May.

Southpaw Tom Cosgrove relieved Musgrove with two outs in the sixth and struck out Freddie Freeman. Cosgrove also pitched a scoreless seventh inning and hasn’t allowed a hit in 3 innings (four games) since making his major league debut on April 29.

Sotos’ home run yesterday gave him the team lead with seven. It was his 12th extra hit in the last 13 games. He’s batting .412/.538/.765 over the last 14 games.

The Padres again failed to score after bringing a runner to third base with fewer than two outs. They’ve had this situation 10 times in the last 10 games and scored in just three of those times.

Nelson Cruz had two hits in his last five at bats after going 2 for 18 in his previous seven games.

Manny Machado has gone 0 for 4 each of the past two days. He’s never been hitless in a series against the Dodgers.

Padres haven’t scored against Dodgers bullpen in three games, 8 innings

Alright, that’s it for me.

Unless there’s so much going on in today’s game that I can’t get all the information in the two stories I’m going to write, chances are there won’t be no newsletter tomorrow. I have to try to get home and have a late dinner for Mother’s Day with the woman who raised our kids while making sure I don’t get in the way too much.

I speak to you on Tuesday.