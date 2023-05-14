Don 3, starring Shah Rukh Khan, in the scripting phase: Ritesh Sidhwani | Bollywood





Producer Ritesh Sidhwani has revealed that the third installment of the action thriller Don is currently in the writing stage. In a new interview, Ritesh added that until now he was unaware of the plot details of the highly anticipated film. (Also Read | As Shah Rukh Khans Don Turns 13, Farhan Akhtar Hails Best Cast. But All Fans Want Is Don 3) Shah Rukh Khan-starrrer Don’s third installment is in its scripting phase. The third part of the film will feature actor Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. Ritesh is Farhan’s partner in their production house, Excel Entertainment. In an interview with the PTI news agency, Ritesh said: “Until my partner (Farhan Akhtar) finishes writing it, we will not do anything. Right now he is finishing the scenario…Even we all look forward to seeing Don. Farhan and Ritesh’s banner, Excel Entertainment, bought the rights to the 1978 film of the same name starring Amitabh Bachchan. Don (1978) was directed by Chandra Barot. Apart from Amitabh, the film also featured Zeenat Aman, Pran, Iftekhar, Om Shivpuri and Satyen Kappu in key roles. Excel Entertainment remade the 1978 film with Shah Rukh in the lead role. The first Don was released in 2006 and the second installment was released in 2011. Both films were directed by Farhan. Don: The Chase Begins Again (2006) also stars Shah Rukh, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani, Pavan Malhotra, Rajesh Khattar and Om Puri. Kareena Kapoor made a special appearance. Don 2: The King Is Back (2011) was written, co-produced and directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film starred Shah Rukh, Priyanka, Lara Dutta, Om Puri, Boman, Nawab Shah, Alyy Khan, Rajesh Khattar, Sahil Shroff and Kunal Kapoor. Ritesh is currently promoting Excel Entertainment’s web series Dahaad, directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. The show is set in a small town in Rajasthan and revolves around an investigation led by Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati (Sonakshi Sinha). Dahaad also includes Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah. The eight-episode crime drama series is streaming on Prime Video. It is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

