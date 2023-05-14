The Bookworm of Edwards is launching a new board game club





Over the past couple of years, there seems to have been a resurgence in public interest in board games and tabletop role-playing games like Dungeons and Dragons. But many people don’t know where to start or don’t have enough players. Luckily, the Bookworm has two upcoming events to help combat both of these issues. The first event, Wednesday, May 24 at 6 p.m., is the Bookworm’s first meeting of their new board game club, which gives people the chance to connect with board game enthusiasts across the valley and try new games. Participants will play many popular games like Munchkin, Wingspan and Ransom Notes. Participants are also encouraged to bring their own games to teach others. Starting a Bookworm board game club seemed like a natural transition from their expansion. Part of the expansion was a game corner, filled to the brim with popular new and classic board games and TTRPG resources and goodies. This game corner was a response to growing public interest in board games by gift buyer and Bookworm assistant manager Kai Burner. “A lot of people have rediscovered their love of games over the past few years, including our staff, so expanding our offerings to include a more robust selection of games felt like a natural direction to take,” Burner said. “Customers have been asking for a place to play and buy fun new games, and I’m thrilled to be able to provide that to the community.” Community members also frequently come to the Bookworm and ask questions about TTRPGs, most likely due to the media popularity of games like Dungeons and Dragons. Luckily, they’re hosting a TTRPG Resource Night event on Tuesday, June 27 at 6 p.m. Support local journalism Give During this event, experts from Bookworm and the TTRPG community will be on hand to answer any possible questions about the TTRPG. This event is great for people who want to learn more about TTRPGs like Dungeons and Dragons, Pathfinder, or Call of Cthulhu, are part of a TTRPG group looking for another player, or are a player looking of an established group. And there will be reductions throughout the night at a rate determined by the number of participants who roll a 20-sided die (a D20), just like those used in most TTRPGs. “We have so many staff members who enjoy playing TTRPGs like Dungeons and Dragons and Pathfinder, and in fact there is a group of librarians who have been attending a DND party for over 2 years now,” said the bookseller and events manager Ali Teague. “Customers frequently ask us about TTRPGs, so I thought I’d get all the TTRPG experts I know into one room, including EVLD’s Nick Dawson [Eagle Valley Library District], would be a great way for people to get their questions answered. And I know there are always people looking for TTRPG games to join, and games looking for additional players, so I thought this might be a cool matchmaking opportunity as well. If you love board games and TTRPGs or want to learn more about them, be sure to check out these upcoming events, both are free and include light refreshes.

