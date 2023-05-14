Winners of the GLAAD Media Awards in New York | Entertainment





Maren Morris swept Tucker Carlson by winning an award at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards. The country singer was honored at the annual event – which recognizes the media for their exemplary efforts in showing fair, accurate and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community – at the Hilton Midtown in New York on Saturday (05.13.23), and n couldn’t resist lashing out at the outspoken anchor and her recent departure from FOX News after mocking her for speaking out against transphobia. She said: Maybe I felt a little badass taking on Tucker Carlsons calling me crazy for standing up to transphobia [and] turning it into a t-shirt and raising $150,000 for LGBTQ+ charities. It made me feel a little cool, but I don’t want to gloat. I would never insult the recently unemployed. Other big winners from the event included Jonathan Van Ness, who received the Vito Russo Award, ‘Fire Island’ and ‘Anything’s Possible’ for Outstanding Film – Streaming/TV, and ‘Heartstopper’ which was nominated for exceptional programming for children and family (live-Action). “The Problem with Jon Stewart” received the Variety or Talk Show Episode award, and “We’re Here” won the Reality Series award. Additionally, “A Strange Loop” won Best Broadway Production. The evening was hosted by “What We Do in the Shadows” star Harvey Guillen, and featured a special performance by Idina Menzel. Last September, Tucker called Maren “crazy” and a “fake country music singer” when he invited Brittany Aldean on his show amid criticism from her disparaging parents of trans kids. In response, the 33-year-old singer tweeted, “Is it so easy, like, not to be a human bastard? Sell your music videos and zip them, Barbie Insurrection.” The exchange then became a segment of Tucker’s show, and the “crazy” insult was eventually used by Maren for a t-shirt, which raised over $150,000 for advocacy charities. trans rights. She announced at the time, “*ATTN LUNATICS* New shirt in store. All proceeds will be shared between @translifeline and the @glaad Transgender Media Program.” Earlier this week, the “My Church” hitmaker celebrated the news that Tucker was “splitting” from FOX News. She wrote in an Instagram story: “Happy Monday, MotherTucker.” She then shared a graphic that read, “The only tuckers allowed are drag queens.” The New York winners of the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards: Outstanding Movie/TV Streaming (Tie) “The Island of Fire” “Anything Possible” Outstanding Reality Series: ‘Were here’ Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: “The Trouble with Jon Stewart” Outstanding Online Journalism Video or Multimedia: Trans Youth City Hall Logos Outstanding live programming for kids and family: “Crush” (Netflix) Exceptional entertainment for children and family: “Dead End: Paranormal Park” (Netflix) Outstanding Breakthrough Musical Artist: Dove Cameron Outstanding Broadway Production: “A Strange Loop” Outstanding Video Game: “Apex Legends” Outstanding Television Journalism Segment: “HIV in the Deep South” – In Real Life (Scripps News) Outstanding Long-Lasting Television Journalism: ‘Pride | Must See’ – Soul of a Nation (ABC) Outstanding Live Television Journalism Segment or Special: “Last Thing Before You Go: Stephanie Ruhle Talks Spirit Day” – The 11th Hour (MSNBC) Outstanding Print Item: Pediatricians caring for trans youth face growing harassment. Life-saving care could be at stake by Madeleine Carlisle (Time) Outstanding Online Journalism Article: Alabama is trying to raise the legal driving age for trans people to 19 by Nico Lang (TheDailyBeast.com) Outstanding Blog: Mom Outstanding Podcast: TransLash Podcast with Imara Jones (TransLash Media) and Sibling Rivalry (Studio71) (TIE) Outstanding article on online journalism in Spanish: Anti-LGBTQ+ bills in Florida are license to discriminate and rekindle the pain of Pulse, local groups say by Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio (OrlandoSentinel.com) Outstanding Spanish Online Journalism Video or Multimedia Trans grandmothers seek to honor their old age by Liliana Rosas and Silvana Flores (ReporteIndigo.com)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pdclarion.com/lifestyles/entertainment/glaad-media-awards-new-york-winners/article_fdc3abbe-d5f5-54ce-9e2d-dd74cd83b2fa.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos