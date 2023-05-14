Winners of the GLAAD Media Awards in New York | Entertainment

Maren Morris swept Tucker Carlson by winning an award at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards.
The country singer was honored at the annual event – which recognizes the media for their exemplary efforts in showing fair, accurate and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community – at the Hilton Midtown in New York on Saturday (05.13.23), and n couldn’t resist lashing out at the outspoken anchor and her recent departure from FOX News after mocking her for speaking out against transphobia.
She said: Maybe I felt a little badass taking on Tucker Carlsons calling me crazy for standing up to transphobia [and] turning it into a t-shirt and raising $150,000 for LGBTQ+ charities. It made me feel a little cool, but I don’t want to gloat. I would never insult the recently unemployed.
Other big winners from the event included Jonathan Van Ness, who received the Vito Russo Award, ‘Fire Island’ and ‘Anything’s Possible’ for Outstanding Film – Streaming/TV, and ‘Heartstopper’ which was nominated for exceptional programming for children and family (live-Action).
“The Problem with Jon Stewart” received the Variety or Talk Show Episode award, and “We’re Here” won the Reality Series award.
Additionally, “A Strange Loop” won Best Broadway Production.
The evening was hosted by “What We Do in the Shadows” star Harvey Guillen, and featured a special performance by Idina Menzel.
Last September, Tucker called Maren “crazy” and a “fake country music singer” when he invited Brittany Aldean on his show amid criticism from her disparaging parents of trans kids.
In response, the 33-year-old singer tweeted, “Is it so easy, like, not to be a human bastard? Sell your music videos and zip them, Barbie Insurrection.”
The exchange then became a segment of Tucker’s show, and the “crazy” insult was eventually used by Maren for a t-shirt, which raised over $150,000 for advocacy charities. trans rights.
She announced at the time, “*ATTN LUNATICS* New shirt in store. All proceeds will be shared between @translifeline and the @glaad Transgender Media Program.”
Earlier this week, the “My Church” hitmaker celebrated the news that Tucker was “splitting” from FOX News.
She wrote in an Instagram story: “Happy Monday, MotherTucker.”
She then shared a graphic that read, “The only tuckers allowed are drag queens.”
The New York winners of the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards:
Outstanding Movie/TV Streaming (Tie)
“The Island of Fire”
“Anything Possible”
Outstanding Reality Series:
‘Were here’
Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode:
“The Trouble with Jon Stewart”
Outstanding Online Journalism Video or Multimedia:
Trans Youth City Hall Logos
Outstanding live programming for kids and family:
“Crush” (Netflix)
Exceptional entertainment for children and family:
“Dead End: Paranormal Park” (Netflix)
Outstanding Breakthrough Musical Artist:
Dove Cameron
Outstanding Broadway Production:
“A Strange Loop”
Outstanding Video Game:
“Apex Legends”
Outstanding Television Journalism Segment:
“HIV in the Deep South” – In Real Life (Scripps News)
Outstanding Long-Lasting Television Journalism:
‘Pride | Must See’ – Soul of a Nation (ABC)
Outstanding Live Television Journalism Segment or Special:
“Last Thing Before You Go: Stephanie Ruhle Talks Spirit Day” – The 11th Hour (MSNBC)
Outstanding Print Item:
Pediatricians caring for trans youth face growing harassment. Life-saving care could be at stake by Madeleine Carlisle (Time)
Outstanding Online Journalism Article:
Alabama is trying to raise the legal driving age for trans people to 19 by Nico Lang (TheDailyBeast.com)
Outstanding Blog:
Mom
Outstanding Podcast:
TransLash Podcast with Imara Jones (TransLash Media) and Sibling Rivalry (Studio71) (TIE)
Outstanding article on online journalism in Spanish:
Anti-LGBTQ+ bills in Florida are license to discriminate and rekindle the pain of Pulse, local groups say by Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio (OrlandoSentinel.com)
Outstanding Spanish Online Journalism Video or Multimedia
Trans grandmothers seek to honor their old age by Liliana Rosas and Silvana Flores (ReporteIndigo.com)