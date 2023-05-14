Bollywood fails to lead dubbing battle in southern markets

Connect with us

NEW DELHI : Bollywood continues to follow the success of films made in South Indian languages ​​which are dubbed and offered in the core Hindi language. For example, dubbed versions of southern movies like RRR, Kantara and KGF: Chapter have been well received by Hindi audiences, although Bollywood hits such as Pathane And brahmastra: Part One – Shiva barely managed to attract people from the southern states with their dubbed versions.

Trade experts say that the original Hindi versions only work well in the metros of southern states like Bengaluru, Chennai and some parts of Kerala, as the southern dubbed versions have limited releases and are currently considered small experiments. . Moreover, these films have yet to penetrate deep into the pockets of the South Indian mass market, as audiences in these markets are already witnessing such commercial offerings.

Bollywood has been unable to penetrate the non-metropolitan Tamil or Telugu speaking diehard markets. In the South, you watch an audience saturated with commercial fare while in the North, you absolutely starve for it,” said independent film operator Vishek Chauhan. The reason why a film with a different language bursts into a state that is not its home territory is that it’s different from what audiences are used to, Chauhan said, explaining why films like RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 succeeded in attracting people into the hearts of the Hindi language.

However, in this sense, a film like Pathane, one of the best Bollywood performers in South India, is not much different from a well done Tamil action movie. That’s why Hollywood films do very well in the south; that kind of scale and ambition is not present in their local offerings,” Chauhan said.

Great Hindi films perform incredibly well in their original versions and expecting a similar response for dubbed versions would be unfair, said Kamal Gianchandani, Head of Business Planning and Strategy, PVR Inox.

Overall, audience reception of dubbed versions varies and is largely dependent on the quality of the dubbing and the appeal of the film itself. The lack of marketing and notoriety of these dubbed versions may be one of the reasons for the underperformance of these films. Very few major Hindi films have been dubbed into southern languages; there was also quite a bit of experimentation with the size and scale of the release,” Gianchandani said.

He however stated that this is a growing trend and that upcoming releases such as Jawan, Tiger 3 and Dunki will achieve the same success for their dubbed versions in the south as Baahubali, KGF and Pushpa did. in the northern region with their Hindi. versions.

In recent months, for example, the superhero film Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reported 230 crore across India. The contribution from the Tamil and Telugu speaking territories, however, amounted to only 4.92 crore and 14.68 crores respectively.

Film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said that even in the south, these films are promoted as big Bollywood offerings and most of the shows are attributed to the original Hindi version. The company is geared towards multiplexes which mainly broadcast the Hindi version. Some of the tier two and three cities may project the Tamil or Telugu dubbed versions, but that is seen more as added value rather than what needs to be pushed,” Johar said. is doing too badly, he added, but it’s clear there’s far too much commercial content for the public and won’t flock to cinemas unless word of mouth is there. extraordinary. does not help.

Producers of films whose main language is Hindi are making good efforts to release them in the five southern states, said Pankaj Jaysinh, general manager of the cinema distribution network’s Indian operations. UFO Moviez. These movies are shown in key locations like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and others. This habit of watching Hindi movies will grow gradually, depending mainly on strong content,” Jaysinh said. the success of Japanese films like Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and Suzume.

Updated: May 14, 2023, 10:46 PM IST

