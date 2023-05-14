Happy Mother’s Day! Kajol to Sushmita Sen and Vicky Ksushal Celebrities Share Sweet Moments With Moms





By Prachi Arya: Happy Mother’s Day! On this joyful occasion, several Bollywood stars are celebrating their bond with their mothers with special social media posts. From Sushmita Sen to Vicky Kaushal, several celebrities have painted Instagram with their adorable moments with their mothers. Mother’s Day, celebrated on May 14 this year in India, is a unique occasion that recognizes all mothers and honors their enormous contributions. From Sonam Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, many celebrities have recently become mothers. BOLLYWOOD CELEBRATE MOTHER’S DAY Sonam Kapoor who welcomed her son, Vayu on August 20 with her husband Anand Ahuja, took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos with his mother Sunita and mother-in-law. In the sweet message, she expressed her love for them. “Happy Mother’s Day to the best moms in the world…love you so much,” she wrote. Sushmita Sen also shared a throwback photo with her mother on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day!!! God’s greatest gift to life…God’s own ability to nurture!!! Deepest love and respect to all mothers forever!!! Thank you for being my ROCK mom, Maa, Amma. Vicky Kaushal posted a beautiful photo with her mother on Instagram stories and wrote “Maa”. A doting mother herself, Kajol shared a beautiful monochrome photo with Tanuja on Instagram and praised her mother for all she has done for the actress. “Moms are forever and ever moms. It’s a never-ending job and the only thanks you get is that your kids will need you forever! Not for important life-changing details, but just for love us like you do. Because that’s something you will never find anywhere or anyone else. Thank you for loving me enough to defy society and all its standards and fight to lift me up like you did. You made me in every possible way…” Shilpa Shetty shared a bunch of photos with her mother-in-law, mother and children while celebrating the beautiful day. “Blessed with the best of both worlds… Heartfelt gratitude for each day of selfless love and unconditional (sic) blessings,” she wrote. Malaika Arora also shared some photos with her mother Joyce Polycarp and sister Amrita Arora while expressing her love. “We are strong women because an incredibly strong woman lifted us up everyday for Mother’s Day.” What a special; did you do for your mother?

