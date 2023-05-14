Could Texas replace Hollywood? Dennis Quaid explains why actors are pushing to move to the Lone Star State





article California residents have been leave the state en masse over the past few years due to the sweeping policies and high prices that govern the state. Many former residents have moved to more politically red states, such as Florida and Texas which have experienced immense population growth. ‘HAPPY DAYS’ STAR SCOTT BAIO ANNOUNCES HE IS LEAVING CALIFORNIA DUE TO HOMELESSNESS, CRIME California is the birthplace of Hollywood, the center of the film industry. Actor Dennis Quaid explained to “ Jesse Watters in prime time “Why are actors pushing to move the film industry from California to Texas. “We want to make Texas the movie capital of the world. That’s what Texas really had – a great movie incentive program and a great base of film crews. About nine or ten years ago, I made some great movies there and [I] I love working there,” he told host Jesse Watters. Quaid explained how “more business-friendly” legislation was brewing at the Texas State House to increase film funding from $40 million to perhaps $300 million. Quaid further explained how bringing the industry back to Texas would bring a lot of filmmakers back to the state. “It would bring back a lot of people who moved to other states like Oklahoma, New Mexico, Louisiana, surrounding Texas, actually, and Georgia,” he said. “I can’t remember the last time I did a movie in California, to tell you the truth. It doesn’t matter where it’s supposed to be ’cause it is less expensive, Quaid said of filming outside of California. Post-pandemic, when the industry shifted to filming in Georgia and Oklahoma due to California’s COVID lockdowns, Governor Gavin Newsom called for the film industry to return to the state. The governor had criticized Republican-controlled states and their stance on abortion in a ad targeting the film industry last year. “Choose freedom. Choose creativity. Choose California,” the ad read. LIZZO CRITICIZES TEXAS ABORTION LAW DURING SXSW FILM FESTIVAL INTRODUCTORY SESSION: ‘STAY OUT OF MY BODY’ “You know, they get 30%, up to 40% of their money back, you know, from the tax credits there. And we want Texas to compete with that,” Quaid said. Quaid pointed to the opportunity in Texas because there are “a lot of people” there, and having money to pay crew members like carpenters, painters, hotel workers and others will “revive the economy there”. The actor also noted that Texas’ lack of income tax makes it attractive to the industry. If the migration of the movie world happens, it won’t be the first industry Texas steals from California. “Texas has done a really good job of driving a lot of the tech industry out of Silicon Valley. You go down to Austin and you can see that very clearly. And the same can be done with movies and TV shows. television. It’s a great place to shoot,” he said. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “Think of the California Gold Rush, you know? It’s like a few people got rich, but the people who really made money were the traders and sellers of shovels and spades and stuff like that who did other things than extracting the gold. . And that’s kind of what happened here. Read the rest of this story from FoxNews.

