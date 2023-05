Uorfi Javed says don’t have luck in Bollywood, people don’t accept me while recalling incident of Bollywood actress who was rude to her

Uorfi Javed never misses an opportunity to grab attention, whether it’s with his bizarre fashion choices or his outrageous statements. The internet sensation often makes headlines due to her controversial fashion choices. While the actress is often the subject of controversy and criticism, she never hesitates to give it back and call a spade a spade. Time and again, Uorfi uses Instagram Stories to call people out and react to controversies happening in the industry. As the actress goes for interviews, she recently sat down for an in-depth interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on her podcast and made shocking revelations and claims about her life. A few days ago, the actress was in the news for calling the organizers of an event for canceling her invitation because of Madhuri Dixit, who apparently didn’t want her there. Now, in her latest interview, Uorfi Javed also recalled an incident where she, a Bollywood actress, was rude to her as his compliments made her feel small and embarrassed. Speaking of the same, Ms Javed said: It was crowded and everyone noticed. I felt very small and embarrassed. Besides, I don’t have a chance in Bollywood. People here don’t accept me. Earlier in his Insta story, Uorfi Javed wrote, Fun fact about this event, they contacted my team, inviting me, I accepted the invite, canceled my plans, arranged my outfit, at the last moment, they told my team that I am no longer invited. When we asked them the reason, they said I was not on Madhuris’ guest list (what a weird reason). Bhai main marr nahi rahi kahi jaane k liye, but tell someone at the last moment not to come after inviting them. Grow bitches or borrow me. Meanwhile, in the same interview, Uorfi Javed also broke her silence about being affected by trolls. She said to Ranveer Allahbadia, Maybe yeh jo bol rahe hai, sahi hai. Maybe in society, in a Dhabba hoon. Maybe I’m not good enough to be a good wife. Main sach mein shayad ek bad example hoon for the younger generation. Ya maybe main kuch galat kar rahi hoon. Jaise trolls bolte hai, maybe I’m sl*t. I feel like I can’t go back. There is no turning back. Main yaha se kaha jaungi. Coming back, what do you think of the same? Let us know. Stay tuned to Koimoi! Must read:Uorfi Javed abuses Ch****a, Bh*****d as she rants about ex-boyfriend cheating on her with multiple women: ‘Ab Mere Paas Paisa Hai, F**k Off’ – Watch ! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

