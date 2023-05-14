Entertainment
Doctor Cha Tops List Of Hottest Dramas And Actors
JTBC’s Doctor Cha has reclaimed the title of hottest drama of the week!
After giving way to Dr. Romantic 3 last week, Doctor Cha returned to No. 1 on Good Data Corporations weekly list of dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines the ranking weekly by collecting data from news articles, blogs, online communities, videos and social media on dramas that are currently airing or soon to be aired.
In addition to topping the list of worthy dramas, Doctor Cha also continued to dominate the list of most worthy actors. Um Jung Hwa And Kim Byung Chul swept the top two spots, remaining No. 1 and No. 2 respectively, followed by Min Woo Hyuk at No. 6 and myung bin at No. 7.
Meanwhile, SBS’s Dr. Romantic 3 remained strong at No. 2 on this week’s drama list, and its cast also earned three of the top 10 spots on the cast list: Ahn Hyo Seop arrived at No. 5, Lee Shin Young at No. 9, and Han Suk Kyu at number 10.
tvN’s new drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 took third place in the drama list, while its leads Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim So Yeon entered the actor chart at No. 4 and No. 8 respectively.
JTBCs The Good Bad Mother Ranked No. 4 On Drama List, With Star Lee Do Hyun rising to No. 3 on the cast list.
Finally, KBS 2TV’s new time travel drama My perfect stranger debuted at No. 6 this week.
The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz in the first week of May are as follows:
- JTBC Doctor Cha
- SBS Dr Romantic 3
- tvN Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938
- JTBC The Good Bad Mother
- ENA Pale Moon
- KBS2 My Perfect Stranger
- KBS2 The real thing has arrived!
- DTV Family
- CMB Lawyer Joseon
- KBS2 woman in a veil
Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors who generated the most buzz this week are as follows:
- Uhm Jung Hwa (Doctor Cha)
- Kim Byung Chul (Doctor Cha)
- Lee Do Hyun (The Good Bad Mother)
- Lee Dong Wook (Tale of the Nine Tails 1938)
- Ahn Hyo Seop (Dr. Romantic 3)
- Min Woo Hyuk (Doctor Cha)
- Myung Se Bin (Doctor Cha)
- Kim So Yeon (Tale of Nine Tails 1938)
- Lee Shin Young (Dr. Romantic 3)
- Han Suk Kyu (Dr. Romantic 3)
Start watching My Perfect Stranger with English subtitles below:
Or catch up on The Real Has Come! here
and the Joseon lawyer below!
|
