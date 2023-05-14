Tammy Slaton: Yes, I have a new boyfriend! Already!

As enthusiastically stated earlier, Tammy Slaton doesn’t use a wheelchair much these days.

She moves better than ever.

And even:

We had no idea the 1000-Lb Sisters star could move This fast!

According to The Sun, Slaton is dating someone named Greg Morgan.

The TLC personality saw the Indiana-based TikTok user after the two reportedly met on this video-themed social media platform.

An insider close to the 1000-Lb Sisters actor explained at the aforementioned point of sale:

“Tammy met Greg on one of the apps, and they hit it off right away.

“They’ve been seeing each other for about a month now. He’s been to see her several times. He’s taking a six-hour bus from Indianapolis to visit her in Kentucky.

Wow, huh?

This romantic news comes just weeks after we learned that Tammy’s marriage to Caleb Willingham had ended after just seven months.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Caleb himself confirmed the split, telling people Tammy made the call and confessing to friends at the time:

“I am hurt, angry, confused and alone even with others around. Thank you for your love, prayers and support.

Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton were only married for five months. The marriage now appears to be over.

The estranged spouses met inside a rehab facility in Ohio, then exchanged vows in the parking lot of that same building last November.

“They broke up because Caleb didn’t follow his diet in rehab,” The Sun previously reported.

“He gained 30 pounds and didn’t follow his schedule.”

A source also claimed Willingham promised to move closer to Kentucky after leaving rehab… only he never agreed to that move.

Tammy Slaton looks great these days, doesn’t she? We are so proud of her.

Tammy and Caleb remain legally married, but the latter wrote in late April that the relationship now exists “on paper only”.

Conversely, The Sun writes that Morgan has already met Slaton’s relatives.

The publication’s source said the new couple stopped by Amy’s sister for a visit this month, where Greg met Tammy’s nephews Gage, 2, and Glenn, 10 months.

“They talk to each other regularly and seem to really like each other, but they’re trying to find out when he’ll be back as things get messy around his filming schedule,” a second source said.

A way to circumvent this obstacle?

Morgan could join the show!

Contacted for comment by In Touch Weekly and asked if he was really dating Slaton, Morgan allegedly referred to 1000-Lb Sisters and told the tabloid:

“Tune in next season, you might get what you expect.”

Well done, Tammy Slaton! The reality TV star has clearly lost a LOT of weight.

Tammy isn’t exactly keeping the romance a secret, either.

The two communicated on TikTok for everyone to see recently, with Slaton simply writing on Greg’s page, “Aww you love me.”

The Sun concluded by exploring where things went wrong between Tammy and Caleb:

“She didn’t want a long distance relationship and certainly isn’t in a position to care for anyone else at this stage of her recovery…

“Tammy’s Sisters [are] encouraging him to move on.

