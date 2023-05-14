Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra got engaged to politician Raghav Chadha in a glittering ceremony





Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha on their wedding day. Twitterphoto On a day when he would have loved to be in Jalandhar to celebrate the return of the Aam Aadmi party to the Lok Sabha via the by-election caused by the death of his former congressman, Raghav Chadha got engaged to Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra , better known as Priyanka’s sister. Chopra Jonas. It was a hot Saturday afternoon, but the normally sleepy Kapurthala House – once the vast Delhi home of Maharaja Paramjit Singh of Kapurthala and now the official residence of the Governor and Chief Minister of Punjab whenever they are in Delhi – was a hive of activity. Raghav Chadha’s political mentor, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken to social media to post photos of his young associate and Rajya Sabha MP with his fiancee Parineeti Chopra during their engagement ceremony which took place on Saturday evening at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.



Kejriwal, dressed as an ‘aam aadmi’ in a canary yellow bush shirt and black plain trousers, was seen lovingly hugging Chadha, greeted by Parineetithe sister of, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and to be photographed with members of both families. LEARN MORE

Photographers and videographers scrambled to find the right angles, shouted requests at arriving guests to pose for photos and exchanged names excitedly, workers walked in with last-minute deliverables, the granthi of the evening came in and Bollywood's favorite designer, Manish Malhotra, walked in and out. with Parineeti's dress for the occasion before returning to officially join the party.

Priyanka Chopra arrives at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday. Screenshot

For paparazzi expecting a rush of Bollywood and political celebrities, the action didn’t begin until after dark in this quieter part of Delhi of Lutyens, just opposite the Taj Mahal hotel. Earlier in the evening, the two families kept a low-key affair for loved ones and close friends. Priyanka, who was with her sister at The Lodhi hotel after flying out from Mumbai in the morning, slipped in, flashing a victory sign from her car. Like any other sister, Priyanka said she couldn’t wait for her sister Parineeti’s wedding as she released never-before-seen photos of the latter’s engagement to Raghav Chadha.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared some family photos, which also feature her brother Siddharth Chopra and a photo from the engagement, which has Parineeti and her fiancé Raghav. Expressing her excitement, Priyanka wrote, “Congratulations Tisha and Raghav… Can’t wait for the wedding! So happy for you two and the families so fun to reunite with the family!” Prior to his arrival, Chadha elders in the Rajya Sabha, both representing West Bengal in the Upper House – Supreme Court Barrister and Congress Spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi with his wife, ghazal and Sufi singer Anita Singhvi , and Derek O’Brien, also with his wife, Dr. Tonuca Basu – walked in and happily posed for the photographers. Singhvi even showed off the paper bag in which he was carrying a gift for a couple. Then came the political bigwigs – Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, sporting his yellow turban and ever-ready smile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with his wife, Shiv Sena leader Sunita Kejriwal ( UBT) and Uddhav Thackeray’s son, Aditya Thackeray, and former Finance Minister and Rajya Sabha MP for Congress, P. Chidambaram, from his television appearances after the party’s victory in Karnataka. On a day when Karnataka’s election results were on the nation’s mind, these politicians were taking a well-deserved break, though no doubt their conversation was all about the evolving political narrative. Indo-Asian Information Service

