by James Gunn Superman: Legacy is looking for a new Superman actor, and five possible candidates have reportedly been revealed. New Reports Detail the Search for a New Superman Actor Along with Others Superman: Legacy the roles help predict what James Gunn’s Superman reboot will look like. Contrary to Steel man, Superman: Legacy will not be an origin story. However, the film will follow Superman at the start of his superhero career, which means it will likely feature a relatively young actor as Clark Kent. Henry Cavill was 30 when Steel man created, although Clark Kent was 33 when he became Superman in the DCEU.





Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in James Gunn’s DC Universe, and Superman: Legacy will work as a reboot not just for the character but for the DC Cinematic Universe as a whole. Cavill’s exit from the role was surprising, as the actor announced his return to the role after black adam‘s post-credits scene.The next Superman actor will have the difficult task of replacing the previous version just a few years after Cavill’s last appearance as Superman. Here are the 5 new Superman actor candidates, ranked by excitement, and what they could bring to both Clark Kent and Superman.

VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

5 Andrew Richardson

31-year-old British actor Andrew Richardson was reportedly early in the mix for the role of Superman in the James Gunn reboot. Richardson’s more recent roles include Alfonse in A call to spyMartin Eden Martin Edenvince in killer among usJosh in daughter of the brideand Kevin Conrad in The Independent. Richardson’s relatively new career includes both dramatic and comedic roles, suggesting a promising lineup that could make for an interesting Superman. It’s hard to predict which direction Richardson would take Superman in, but some of the most inspired superhero casting choices involved actors whose careers had just begun. Henry Cavill as Superman himself is an example of this.

4 Tom Britney

British actor Tom Brittney, 32, was also reportedly early in the mix for the role of Superman in James Gunn. Superman: Legacy. Brittney is best known for playing Will Davenport, the Vicar of Grantchester, in the ITV drama Grantchester. Other Tom Brittney roles include Roger Lockwood in the Unreal series, Billy in the make me famous movie, Jeremy Foster in Foreignand Lt. Watson in the Tom Hanks-led doggy style. Tom Brittney was reportedly among the actors considered for the role of young Alfred in DC’s Pennyworth to show. Brittney’s recent roles indicate he could deliver both the seriousness and levity that an early-career Superman demands.

3 Jacob Elordi

While Jacob Elordi reportedly failed to audition for the role of Superman in Superman: LegacyTHE Euphoria star was apparently considered the next Superman actor. The 25-year-old Australian actor played his lead role in The kissing booth, where he played Noah Flynn. Elordi would reprise his role as Noah in The Kissing Booth 2 And The Kissing Booth 3. The actor currently stars in Euphoria as Nate Jacobs, the series’ main antagonist. Recently, Elordi played Charlie alongside Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in deep waters. One of the most popular Superman fan castings, Jacob Elordi as Superman would fit Superman: Legacyfrom the young concept of Clark Kent.

2 Nicolas Hoult

The most experienced actor on the reported list of Superman candidates, Nicholas Hoult would make a great Superman in James Gunn’s reboot. The 33-year-old British actor had Skins‘ Tony Stonem his breakout role and has since been in several movies and shows. If Hoult is cast as Superman in Superman: Legacy, it would be the second superhero role of his career. Nicholas Hoult played Hank McCoy, the beast of the X-Men, in FOX’s x-men universe. After debuting in X-Men: First ClassHoult reprized his role as Beast in X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, Deadpool 2And X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Curiously, the personality of Hank McCoy in First class was very Clark Kent-ish.

Even though several actors have played two different comic book characters, Hoult going from Beast to Superman would be quite interesting. Hoult’s race in the x-men movies means he’s already used to superhero blockbusters, which can sometimes be difficult for actors. Additionally, Nicholas Hoult was screen tested for the role of Batman in Matt Reeves. The Batman, which ultimately went to Robert Pattinson. Hoult’s filmography, which includes films such as Mad Max: Fury Road, Tolkien, Those who want me dead, The menuAnd Renfield, illustrates the scope of the actor. After playing Beast and almost playing Batman, Nicholas Hoult would be a solid choice for Superman.

It should be noted that there have been conflicting reports on whether Nicholas Hoult is being considered to play Superman or Lex Luthor. the original Superman: Legacy casting report by The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that Hoult was the best candidate for the role of Lex Luthor, Superman’s nemesis. However, a later report by DeadlineIt is Justin Kroll said Nicholas Hoult is among the names being considered for Superman. Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor would be a good choice for Superman’s villain, but Hoult as Superman himself might be even more interesting.

1 David Corenswet

American actor David Corenswet, 29, is said to be among the top contenders for the role of Superman in James Gunn. Superman: Legacy. Corenswet has been fancast as Superman for a while now, which means he could join the list of popular fan-casts who have come true. Corenswet’s breakout role happened in Ryan Murphy’s The politician, where he played River Barkley. Corenswet would then play in Hollywood, also by Ryan Murphy, of which he served as executive producer. In 2022, David Corenswet played David McDougall in We own this townthe HBO sequel Thread. Also in 2022, David Corenswet played The Projectionist, an A24 antagonist pearl.

David Corenswet’s list of roles is quite impressive, especially for a relatively young actor. While casting unknown actors in major roles such as Superman or the Joker has worked very well in the past, Superman: Legacy could benefit from an already established name like Corenswet. The actor would perfectly embody a young Superman, allowing the new DC universe to follow this new version of Clark Kent by becoming the man of steel that the public is accustomed to. Corenswet’s background in dramas and comedies may result in the perfect combination for a new Superman, even more so in a film directed by James Gunn.

Interestingly, David Corenswet once addressed Superman fan castings. During an interview withEO in 2019, Corenswet revealed he was aware of Superman fan casts. The actor mentioned that playing Superman was his “pie-in-the-sky ambition”, noting that he would like to see a “optimistic, looking back” Superman version. Corenswet also commented on how much he is a fan of “Henry Cavill’s dark, gritty take,” but that he would like to see the next Superman movie like “very bright and optimistic.” Corenswet’s hopes for the next Superman movie fit into thisSuperman: Legacy should deliver. In conclusion, David Corenswet as Superman is the most exciting of the scenarios mentioned.