Visual artist Vijey Adithya is making his mark in Hollywood





LOS ANGELES, CA. Vijey Adithya has always loved movies, so as a young engineering student, he decided to take a right turn and into digital visual media where he discovered a passion for developing and improving unique images for cinema.

He then left his native India for Hollywood where his expertise in digital color grading led him to apply his craft to some of the industry’s biggest films from some of its most acclaimed artists. His love of filmmaking is in full swing as he shows off his unique vision by collaborating with the visual effects team overseen by Hansjeet Duggal in Matt Damon’s new film Air, out now in theaters. I am very happy to have been a part of this incredible new film directed by Oscar-winning actor Ben Affleck, starring Matt Damon, said Adithya. It’s a great opportunity to join a group of talented people and share my own creativity in a story about real people who helped shape our culture.

Air tells the story of veteran sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro and how he led athletic shoe maker Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in basketball history, Michael Jordan. As a digital colorist, Adithya has a high level of skill in the art of color grading, which involves enhancing and refining the color qualities of images captured by the camera.

Color grading is one of the final stages the film goes through before it’s signed, sealed and delivered, he said. It involves manipulating color and adjusting other aspects of each image on a cinema-sized screen. It’s the director’s last chance to leave their mark on the story, so it’s usually an intense creative process that requires expertise, composure and a good sense of humor. Using color grading, colorists can paint a character’s fingernails, make their tears more distinct, and even change the color of a character’s hair. In some cases, the colorist will even relight an entire scene digitally in post-production.

Colorists enhance an art direction rather than change it, but what they do is strengthen emotional connections, Adithya said. Colors engage your audience’s senses, creating spontaneous feelings and connection with them. An engaged and engaged audience is how you build a fan base of regular viewers. Color grading can help you develop and create your own unique style. It can make your work recognizable and memorable. Such dedication to his work is nothing new for the young visual artist. Calling himself an accidental filmmaker, Adithya was often drawn to stories about interesting people and their unique journeys. After earning a bachelor’s degree in production engineering in his native India, he shifted his career to filmmaking, finding a deep fascination with the world of images and image making.

Among his notable early works was the acclaimed Student Academy-nominated documentary Birds Without Wings, which told the stories of young children living in slums. Adithya found himself captivated by the story of the NGO Voice of Slum in India and their journey to educate children living in slums. Color played an important role in this project as it aimed to depict slums as realistically as possible. Adithya and his team took on the challenge of balancing exposure and color for footage shot using more than seven different cameras, ranging from professional cinema to pros. The result was a film that captured the essence of slum life and the transformative power of color grading. The film premiered at several film festivals in 2020 including Goa Short Film Festival, Pune Film Short Festival, Jaipur International Film Festival, 10th Mumbai Shorts International Festival and 12th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival, winning accolades along the way. . He would go on to work on films such as 51 Percent, Life Again, Howard High, and most recently A Fragile Heaven, which played at various film festivals around the world, earning him an award in the Best category. colorist for HALO International. Film Festival and a nomination for Color Grading at the Benelux International Film Festival. As the colorist in this film, I was able to translate the events of the emotional and altered state of mind of the main character Sebs due to the events occurring at his home and in the hospital, he said. he declares. These two worlds were illuminated by contradictory shades of color connecting the viewer to the darkness that reigns inside the figures. The color palette in the hospital is green which gradually changes from a desaturated green to a saturated green as the film progresses and we start to see a complementary palette of warm colors and green shadows when Seb interacts with his mother at home. Today, Adithya has worked as a digital colorist on feature films, documentaries and music videos for various companies such as TUBI Originals, Amazon Prime and many other production companies. Adithya’s passion for the art of filmmaking and her unwavering dedication to her craft inspire aspiring filmmakers around the world. With his talent and vision, he is sure to have a lasting impact on the film industry for years to come.

