Aspiring actor asks for help from the community to achieve his dream

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 25-year-old actor from El Paso has been admitted to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles after making the difficult decision to leave everything behind and follow his heart.

Joel Sanchez Martinez, better known as Joel Martin, is asking for help from the community with his GoFundMe campaign so he can attend the school of his dreams. It’s his story.

At the age of 9, Martin began to feel drawn to movies and TV shows in a way not everyone knows.

Martin tells KTSM that he became passionate about movies and their artistic part as he started to “criticize” every movie he watched – actors, visuals, soundtracks to name a few- one.

“I discovered my passion for cinema at a very young age. Since then, the Oscars have been like the Super Bowl for me. Martin.

Even knowing he had such a passion for the film industry, Martin didn’t realize it should be his career until later in life.

Being a “border child”, Martin grew up in Ciudad Juarez with his parents and younger brother. He fondly recalls his childhood years as he has many happy memories.

Martin says things started to change during his teenage years. His father leaving him and his family, he had to start working to support not only himself but also those of his family.

Martin commented that things had gotten so complicated that he had to pay rent and pay for his education, while his mother took care of bills and other expenses to support himself.

“It was always my mother, my younger brother and myself. I played a supporting role when my dad left and always helped my family,” Martin said. “I know my sacrifices will pay off once I get to where I want to be. I want to support my family as much as possible.”

In 2016, Martin enrolled at Universidad Autonoma de Ciudad Juarez (UACJ) to pursue a degree in Mechatronics Engineering; but it wasn’t until 2021 that he realized he wasn’t really happy with his career choice.

“I had the opportunity to do a short film called ‘Water Drop’ with a friend of mine during the pandemic. It made me the protagonist and something clicked. I felt like I belonged on camera,” Martin said. “I realized I wasn’t happy with my career, so I decided to leave it behind.”

Short film Goutte d’Eau.

During the first semester of 2022, Martin dropped out of engineering school and later joined another university, Universidad Autonoma de Chihuahua (UACH) to pursue something more suitable for him, a degree in communication studies.

“I was there for only one semester. At the end of 2022, I decided to give up and focus on my dreams and follow my heart,” Martin said.

Having a little more freedom without having to pay for his studies and having a stable job at a credit union in El Paso, Martin decides to audition for the academy on March 4, 2022. Two weeks later, on March 16, he receives the good news…he entered.

“I have to be realistic. Even with all my hard work and enthusiasm, my income is not enough to pay for my tuition and accommodation at the academy, which is why I am asking for help,” Martin said.

He is currently part of a play in Ciudad Juarez called “Por Mi Chiquito No.” His final show is scheduled for Sunday, May 14.

“Not for my toddler”, play. Courtesy of Joel Martin

“I can tell you that if you help me I’m going to give it all back to this community once we grow up because I know El Paso and Juarez have talent so I really want to show it off. Please please help and thank you for the opportunity,” Martin said.

