Entertainment
Aspiring actor asks for help from the community to achieve his dream
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 25-year-old actor from El Paso has been admitted to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles after making the difficult decision to leave everything behind and follow his heart.
Joel Sanchez Martinez, better known as Joel Martin, is asking for help from the community with his GoFundMe campaign so he can attend the school of his dreams. It’s his story.
At the age of 9, Martin began to feel drawn to movies and TV shows in a way not everyone knows.
Martin tells KTSM that he became passionate about movies and their artistic part as he started to “criticize” every movie he watched – actors, visuals, soundtracks to name a few- one.
“I discovered my passion for cinema at a very young age. Since then, the Oscars have been like the Super Bowl for me. Martin.
Even knowing he had such a passion for the film industry, Martin didn’t realize it should be his career until later in life.
Being a “border child”, Martin grew up in Ciudad Juarez with his parents and younger brother. He fondly recalls his childhood years as he has many happy memories.
Martin says things started to change during his teenage years. His father leaving him and his family, he had to start working to support not only himself but also those of his family.
Martin commented that things had gotten so complicated that he had to pay rent and pay for his education, while his mother took care of bills and other expenses to support himself.
“It was always my mother, my younger brother and myself. I played a supporting role when my dad left and always helped my family,” Martin said. “I know my sacrifices will pay off once I get to where I want to be. I want to support my family as much as possible.”
In 2016, Martin enrolled at Universidad Autonoma de Ciudad Juarez (UACJ) to pursue a degree in Mechatronics Engineering; but it wasn’t until 2021 that he realized he wasn’t really happy with his career choice.
“I had the opportunity to do a short film called ‘Water Drop’ with a friend of mine during the pandemic. It made me the protagonist and something clicked. I felt like I belonged on camera,” Martin said. “I realized I wasn’t happy with my career, so I decided to leave it behind.”
During the first semester of 2022, Martin dropped out of engineering school and later joined another university, Universidad Autonoma de Chihuahua (UACH) to pursue something more suitable for him, a degree in communication studies.
“I was there for only one semester. At the end of 2022, I decided to give up and focus on my dreams and follow my heart,” Martin said.
Having a little more freedom without having to pay for his studies and having a stable job at a credit union in El Paso, Martin decides to audition for the academy on March 4, 2022. Two weeks later, on March 16, he receives the good news…he entered.
“I have to be realistic. Even with all my hard work and enthusiasm, my income is not enough to pay for my tuition and accommodation at the academy, which is why I am asking for help,” Martin said.
He is currently part of a play in Ciudad Juarez called “Por Mi Chiquito No.” His final show is scheduled for Sunday, May 14.
“I can tell you that if you help me I’m going to give it all back to this community once we grow up because I know El Paso and Juarez have talent so I really want to show it off. Please please help and thank you for the opportunity,” Martin said.
You can help Martin on his GoFundMe here and its Cash app:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ktsm.com/news/aspiring-actor-seeks-communitys-help-to-follow-his-dream/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Aspiring actor asks for help from the community to achieve his dream
- Stock & Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- ApowerEdit Pro 2023 Free Download
- PM Modi to visit Papua New Guinea with focus on Pacific Summit, Diaspora and MoUs
- 5 South Indian superstars and their unsuccessful Bollywood debut
- Major events to watch in the third week of May
- You don’t have to be in an animal costume to be a fan
- Google, how do you ask AI the right questions?
- Jason Sudeikis explains how Donald Trump inspired Ted Lasso
- Labor would make it ‘almost impossible’ for Tories to win again, says Boris Johnson Ally
- Housing market correction would find new life if U.S. defaults, Moody’s chief economist says
- Guardians Vol. 3 and Super Mario Bros. topped the Chicago Tribune box office again