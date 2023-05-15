Remsen Arts Fest features music, kids’ activities, and lots of art





THE BAND – The Remsen Performing and Visual Arts Center presents Remsen Arts Fest 2023 May 19-21 at the Remsen Arts Center, 9627 Main St. The festival features local artists in art exhibition and sale, stage performances, children’s activities, artist demonstrations and more from 2-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Saturday highlights are artist Annette Gurdo’s painting demonstration, live music by Ethan and Eva Lavallee, and the Remsen High School Band. Sunday offers the chance to create a work of art with artist Sue Costanza’s interactive collage demonstration for kids and adults, Remsen Community Band and Choir, and more. This is a free event thanks to sponsors, members, grants and generous donations from the community. The Old Main and Cincinnati Creek perform in concert beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $10, $8 for members and $5 for students. Pre-sale tickets are available now. Based in downtown New York, The Old Main bring their unique style of American folk/rock to the stage. With authentic sound, powerful lyrics and an energetic live show, The Old Main is a roller coaster of folk ballads and rowdy fun. With Blake Propst on double bass; Seth Becker on guitar and vocals; Nash Robb on guitar and vocals and Pat Strain on pedal steel. Located in the foothills of the Adirondacks, Cincinnati Creek takes its name from the creek that runs through the area. They perform songs about life, love and local folklore with traditional bluegrass instrumentals and songs with three- and four-part harmonies. Band members are Lori Thompson on mandolin and guitar and both lead and vocals; Cathy Martin on bass and backing vocals; Chris Pepe on banjo and backing vocals and Joe Rowlands on guitar, harmonica and backing and backing vocals. Proceeds from the events will be donated to the Remsen Arts Center. In conjunction with the arts festival, the Snow Country Quilt Guild will present a performance at the Remsen Didymus Thomas Memorial Library, 9639 Main St. during regular Saturday hours. For a full program and more information about the event, visit remsenartscenter.org.

