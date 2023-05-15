What happened to Murphy Afolabi? Nollywood actor dies aged 49





Popular Nollywood actor Murphy Afolabi died at his residence on Sunday morning, a week after celebrating his 49th birthday. The actor is said to have died after falling in the bathroom. Afolabi’s death was confirmed by veteran director and producer Tunde Ola-Yusuf. “REST IN PEACE… May God give family and loved ones the courage to bear the loss. Good night Muphy Afolabi,” he wrote in a Facebook post. Also Read: Murphy Afolabi Family: Know the Wife and Children of Nollywood Actors Afolabi Olamilekan, Afolabi Fathia Moyosore and Okikiola Afolabi Afolabi was born on May 5, 1974 in Osun State. After graduating with a degree in Theater Arts and Film Production from Osun State Polytechnic in 2001, he made his debut with a film titled Ifa Olokun and later starred in several films and TV shows in over the years. He was also a producer and director. After his death, many of his fans took to social media to pay their respects. “You graced our screen with your loving intonation. Our light-skinned ibis. I see you in movies and start laughing waiting for you to speak. Your incantations with the Ibadan accent were on point. You have us given memes that will stand the test of time Murphy Afolabi, rest easy,” one person tweeted. “Well known legend of Nollywood film industry, Murphy Afolabi has been pronounced dead. Rip Legend,” another person tweeted. “Death will eventually come for all of us, when we least expect it. RIP to Murphy Afolabi, Obinna Nwafor and others who passed away this year; Gone but not forgotten. Wishing their loved ones divine strength and peace during this very difficult time. Heaven comfort them,” another fan tweeted.

