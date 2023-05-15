Gazette promotes Nash to editor of Life and Arts





The Daily Gazette has promoted editor Indiana Nash to editor-in-chief of Life and Arts. Nash, who has worked for the Gazette since 2016, replaces retired Jeffrey Haff, who led press arts coverage. Indiana is the perfect person for the job, said Gazette editor Miles Reed. As a journalist/editor hybrid, she has the storytelling touch needed to lead our coverage of the region’s arts community as well as our coverage of off-the-beaten-track stories. With Indiana’s vision and passion for the job, continue to expand our artistic coverage in new directions both in terms of what is seen in the print newspaper, as well as on our website and through social media. . Nash, a native of Chittenango, began reporting for the Gazette in 2016 shortly after graduating from SUNY Oneonta and the Fashion Institute of Technology. She first covered the town of Niskayuna before becoming an arts editor at the newspaper, reporting on visual arts, music, theater and other topics of interest. In 2020, she assumed the role of Special Features Editor, contributing to the production of several 40-page features each year that showcase the rich cultural landscape of the Capital Region. Last year she was named Editor-in-Chief and is delighted to take on the role of Editor-in-Chief of Life & Arts, overseeing Ticket and the Sunday Lifestyles section. “Having worked as a reporter in the department for six years, it is with great pleasure and excitement that I take on the role of editor of Life and Arts,” said Nash. “I look forward to telling readers the stories of the treasured artists, musicians and places that drive and inspire the Capital Region. » Nash, 29, lives in Saratoga County with her husband, Peter McPherson, a professional board game designer. Haff, who retired in April after spending more than three decades with the newspaper, said Nash was the right person to fill his shoes. “Readers will be well served by Indiana’s prominent role in the Gazette’s arts coverage.She’s written extensively about the arts, producing countless stories about local natives pursuing their passions, whether it’s close to home, in Hollywood, on Broadway, or just about anywhere. She understands issues and trends and has good relationships with leaders in the arts community,” Haff said.“We are fortunate to have world-class entertainment in our region, led by Proctors, SPAC and MVP Arena, as well as a wide variety offered by smaller venues. I’m sure The Gazette’s commitment to strong arts coverage will continue. GAZETTE COVER Make sure you have access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscription page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News, Saratoga County, Schenectady, Schenectady County

