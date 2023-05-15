Top 5 Rides at Disney’s Hollywood Studios





We ask you, our readers, to vote weekly for your favorite food, ride, land, or activity at theme parks around the world. This time we were at Walt Disney Worlds Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park to rank the top 5 rides. For the purposes of this survey, we rated all the rides in the park, from largest to smallest. We then read every answer you shared on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube and compiled the top five. Here are the official winners from Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 5. The madness of toy stories Toy Story Mania, the rooted 4-D Toy Story target game. This attraction, located in Toy Story Land, has no age or height restrictions. This attraction offers a lot of re-rideability with its gamification aspects. Toy Story Mania also features hidden mini-games that allow racers to earn bonus points for beating their competition, i.e. everyone else on the ride. This attraction has two separate cargo rooms, one of which is themed around Andy’s room and the transport vehicles revolve around his room and closet. 4. Mickey and Minnie’s Getaway Railroad Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the world’s first Mickey Mouse themed ride. Located near the entrance to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, this projected attraction has no age or height restrictions and takes visitors in trackless vehicles through the wacky and wild world of cartoons with Mickey Mouse and his friends . This ride also has many viewpoints and many mini-scenarios happening at the same time. You will have to ride this attraction again and again to catch the hidden stories. 3. Slinky Dog Dash Slinky Dog Dash, “the craziest ride in Andy’s garden.” This roller coaster, located in Toy Story Land, has a height requirement of 38 inches. This multi-launch roller coaster offers fantastic views of Toy Story Land as riders zoom, spin, twist and bump around the colorful land. The second launch took runners back before zooming in with a second set of views of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. From first-time roller coaster enthusiasts to Toy Story brand lovers, these roller coasters typically offer one of the longest waits in the park. 2. The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, a trip from the 13th floor to the 1st, in the fastest way possible. This tower-like attraction, located at the end of Sunset Boulevard, has a height requirement of 40 inches. The highly themed attraction has been a fan favorite for years, as the haunted elevator plummets into a destroyed elevator shaft. This attraction is currently the icon of Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and has been used for years as a projection mapping function point for the park. 1. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, one of the most ambitious rides ever created. This immersive attraction located in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, has a height requirement of 40 inches. This attraction features plenty of pre-shows, an immersive queue, trackless vehicles, surprise twists, and some of Disney’s best animatronic figures. For Star Wars fans, this is a must-see attraction when visiting Walt Disney World. We reached out to you and thanks to your votes, we have our top 5 rides at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, instagramAnd Youtube to share your voice in our next poll.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://attractionsmagazine.com/theme-park-best-top-5-rides-at-disneys-hollywood-studios/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

