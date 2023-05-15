Musical Matinee: Guest Night, lunch, new officers – Daily Leader





Musical Matinee: Guest Night, lunch, new officers Posted at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, 2023 1 of 3 Members of the Matinee Musicale Club recently attended an annual guest party, enjoyed an alfresco lunch and elected new officers. guest night On the evening of Tuesday, February 21, 2023, members of the Matinee Musicale Club and their guests attended the annual guest party at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Don Doty. The hostesses for the evening were Mrs. Don Doty, Mrs. Robert Mayfield, Mrs. Thomas Corkern, Mrs. Patrick Lowery and Mrs. Thomas Russell. Guests were greeted with a faux champagne punch, white wine, ice water, and a specialty coffee station. The dessert served was a trio of cakes with different flavors. Fresh flowers and greenery adorned the mantle. Standing cocktail tables were scattered around the house for guests to gather and socialize before and after the program. Club President Mrs. Blake Scafidel welcomed club members and guests, paid tribute to the hostesses and introduced the performers. BTJ Trio (for Bill, Temperance and Jeff), an acoustic/folk trio based in Jackson, Mississippi, provided an exceptional program. BTJ Bill Ellison, Temperance Babcock and Jeff Perkins build their distinctive sound on the classic combination of violin, bass and acoustic guitar. Their vocal harmonies and instrumental arrangements span the musical spectrum from Bill Monroe and the Everly Brothers to the Old Crow Medicine Show. Their musical selections for the evening included: Hermans Rag, You Are My Sunshine, Me and Bobby McGee, Gypsy Fantastic, Winter, All Of Me, Jerusalem Ridge, Folsom Prison Blues, Ashokan Farewell, Country Roads and Orange Blossom Special among others. The encore was the crowd’s choice of The Devil Went Down To Georgia. After a standing ovation, the crowd enjoyed a visit from the trio, who praised the club’s rich history and looked forward to returning to Brookhaven. Annual lunch Members of Matinee Musicale recently gathered on the spacious porch of the historic home of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Taylor. Delicate and delicious hors d’oeuvres and juices were served while members enjoyed the beautiful spring weather and the view of the garden. Liz Taylor, daughter-in-law of the hosts, entertained with beautiful fiddle tunes. Hostess Becky Taylor and club president Carrene Scafedel invited the group into the living rooms of the house by ringing the lunch bell. A lovely plate of tomato bisque served in china cups, Caesar salad with artisan crackers and cheese pie were served. Dessert and Lemon Freeze coffee were served by hostesses Mrs. Taylor, Libby Hewitt, Terri Moak, Emily Phillips, Carrene Scafidel and Pam Womack. After a short business session, the new club officers were elected. President Emily Phillips, 1st Vice President Libby Hewitt, 2nd Vice President Terry Doremus, Treasurer Bette Dixon, Corresponding Secretary Terri Moak, Recording Secretary Glenda Robinson, Historian Cindy Mayfield and Journalist Lynn Lofton will lead the club in the coming year.

