5 Wrestlers Who’ve Never Acted Before Would Do Well In Hollywood (And 5 Who Wouldn’t)

Wrestlers entering the world of acting are becoming more mainstream now, and the success Dave Bautista and John Cena are enjoying opens the door for others to follow in their footsteps. With more wrestlers getting opportunities in various roles, there will be more chances for others to advance.





There is a lot of WWE wrestlers who may have no acting experience but have the basic skills to go on and accomplish a lot in the world of Hollywood. On the other hand, there are many who might struggle to have the same level of impact because it doesn’t seem to be the answer for them.

ten Would do well: Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt would be perfect in the acting world as he is an amazing talker and someone who brings tons of creativity to everything he does. Wyatt loves adding small details to everything he does in the WWE world, and the subtle things he does are one of the reasons fans love him so much.

It’s something that would translate into acting, as he’s shown he already has all the natural skills to make it a success. Whether pushing humor, sadness, or being a maniacal individual, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him dip his toes into the acting world at some point.

9 Wouldn’t do well: Rey Mysterio

The reason movie studios tend to hire pro wrestlers early in their acting careers is because of their name value. These are people who have a large following and lend themselves well to attracting more attention to a certain movie project, which is always the desired idea.

There’s no doubt that Rey Mysterio has a huge following, but the majority of people only know him with his mask on. It’s not something he could wear in a movie, so his potential impact would diminish.

8 Would do well: Jey Uso

While Roman Reigns gets a lot of attention for his acting throughout The Bloodline’s history, it’s actually Jey Uso whose performances have been far more impressive. He’s been overlooked for a long time, but the last few years have given him more opportunities to show what he can offer in terms of character rather than just wrestling.

Uso has thrived in this larger role, with his acting ability being among the best in the entire company. He exhibited layers of emotion throughout his performances and it would lead to success in the acting world if given the chance.

7 Wouldn’t Do Well: Ricochet

Ricochet is perfectly suited to the world of professional wrestling as he is extremely athletic and this allows him to do things inside the ring that most people can only dream of. However, he tends to be slightly lacking in character and personality.

This is one of the reasons why Ricochet did not enter the main stage of the event despite being one of the best wrestlers in the business. This is ultimately why he would struggle in an acting environment as he might not be able to convey the emotions to the required level.

6 Would do well: Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn would be a natural in the acting world because he has such a larger than life personality that it would be easy to imagine him on the big screen or appearing in a TV series. While Zayn obviously provides comedy, over the years he’s proven to deliver so much more.

Zayn is a great talker and someone who knows how to move with his words and facial expressions, which would make him a fantastic actor if given the chance.

5 Wouldn’t do well: Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley can bring the big fight feeling every time he hits the ring and this has allowed him to have a successful career in the professional wrestling industry. However, the sports entertainment element of the business is something he has struggled with throughout his career.

He doesn’t tend to captivate people with his promotions and this issue is something that would likely cause him to struggle with being too impactful when it comes to acting.

4 Would do well: Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is someone who is already a big deal in the role she plays in WWE as her character has often been quite over the top. From portraying a bullying gimmick in high school to the demented, twisted character she played alongside Bray Wyatt, Bliss has shown she has acting chops.

It’s something that would translate well into the world of acting if she ever got the chance, and it’s something that could end up happening in her future.

3 Wouldn’t Do Well: Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is certainly a charismatic individual and that lends itself well to the acting world. He likes to be funny and at the same time, Lesnar can easily be an intimidating physical force that blends two skills in a similar way to Bautista.

However, Lesnar is known to be a very private person who doesn’t particularly like the social aspect of the wrestling industry. He shows up, does his part, and moves on, and that’s not something that would work well in Hollywood.

2 Would do well: Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin may not be the first person people think of when it comes to casting professional wrestlers as actors, but he’s someone who would thrive given the chance. Throughout his WWE career, Corbin has played a wide variety of different characters and it has served him well.

He knocked every opportunity out of the park and that’s because he engages and adds so much emotion and detail to everything he does. Corbin would be able to portray any character well in the world of acting, and that’s something people would love to see.

1 Wouldn’t Do Well: Finn Balor

Finn Balor is someone who certainly looks the part and is a fantastic professional wrestler, but when it comes to the acting world, he may not have the same level of success. The reason is that Balor isn’t one of the best speakers in the business, and that’s usually a sign of someone’s acting skills.

Balor generally tends to let his wrestling do the talking, and while he cuts a few promos, it’s not always his strong point. He’s not someone fans tend to think of for starting out, and the reason for that is he hasn’t shown that kind of skill yet.