Molly Tuttle brings Grammy-winning bluegrass to Colombia





California has, not so quietly, cultivated a wonderful generation of bluegrass artists. Soaked under the influence of other statesmen like Tony Rice, the members of Nickel Creek grew up within the significant borders of the Golden State. Now Bay Area native Molly Tuttle is making her way through the music world, having won the statue for Best Bluegrass Album at this year’s Grammys as well as a Best New Artist nod. Tuttle and his band, Golden Highway, will bring their faithful, dynamic West Coast sound to The Blue Note next week. The 30-year-old singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist’s abundant talent shines through last year’s “Crooked Tree” trophy. The album features a remarkable array of guests ranging from Margo Price and Gillian Welch to Billy Strings, who accentuate and refract Tuttle’s light rather than steal it. More:MU graduate Sheryl Crow is part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 “Big Backyard,” created in conjunction with the Old Crow Medicine Show, takes a refreshing journey through its “This Land is Your Land” philosophy, declaring that all of America is open to anyone who can bask there; the song purrs and hisses past us, a celebration of our vast common ground. “It’s not mine / It’s not yours / It’s all ours,” Tuttle and his folk choir sing with deliberate abandon. The title track takes on a medium beat, showing its soul as Tuttle navigates each melodic bend beautifully and expresses a desire to grow in his own way. “The River Knows” continues a gorgeous and elusive slow burn, with Tuttle’s vocal line echoing and complemented by seeking strings. More:Danielsen: Three reasons to relax as Roots N Blues festival goes Treeline “San Francisco Blues” both honors Tuttle’s home in languishing and twins her with bluegrass great Dan Tyminski; the lush waltz is sealed by their twin voices. And the warm backpacker “Goodbye Girl” might as well be Tuttle’s own origin story: “She’s coming down the mountain / Footloose and fancy free… / With nothing but an idea, she’d like to see the world / Sail around the ocean, gotta be a goodbye girl.” Not content to hang on let alone rest on their laurels, Tuttle and Golden Highway recently released single “El Dorado”, ahead of another release later this year. The song takes on the feel of a downward spiral, with Tuttle bending its notes upward in hopes of living above darkness and drama. “El Dorado”, like everything they create, makes musical promises that Tuttle and Golden Highway have shown they are more than capable of delivering. Tuttle and Golden Highway perform at 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. Phoebe Hunt shares the poster. Tickets cost between $23 and $45. Visit https://thebluenote.com/ for more details. Aarik Danielsen is the Features and Culture Editor for Tribune. Contact him at [email protected] or by calling 573-815-1731. Find him on Twitter @aarikdanielsen.

