Bollywood’s future is bleak

Bollywood is known for its flair, drama, glamour, and lavish dance numbers. While the films have always captured the attention of viewers around the world, maintaining engagement has become increasingly difficult. The first production and the first concepts of Indian films began in 1930s when Bollywood started its journey. With the industry located in Bombay, traditionally known as Mumbai, Bollywood received its name and title as largest film industry in the world. Although there has been and still is a wide range of genres, the one that mainly stands out in the media is its romantic comedy or drama pictures.

From the beginning, Indian directors and writers have always struggled with storytelling. Bollywood films focus on actors, with plot, aesthetics and music being a second priority. Because of this mindset, this industry was set up for short-term success from the start.

I think Bollywood is considered (at least in the West) to be mostly flashy and over the top, said DePaul film and television specialist Dee Miller. Contemporary audiences prefer nuanced and subtle films, especially when they can turn to established franchises.

India is known for producing large amounts of movies in a single year compared to other national film industries such as Hollywood. With that in mind, the filmmakers focused more on bringing well-known artists to the screen and releasing full-length two- to three-hour films with very little depth. This has resulted in and continues to result in lackluster writing, plot holes, and unnecessary longevity. Some recent movies that have been widely criticized were Pathaan, brahmastra, and Cirkus.

Although this does not mean that a production company should reduce their runtimes, as this is at the heart of this film industry. Since the beginnings of Indian cinema, going to the theater in India was a luxury Hindustanis could only afford once or twice a year.

Majority of these productions that arrive in Indian homes or theaters struggle to provide meaning and satisfaction through visual entertainment. The same formula is used for many films without complex or revolutionary ideas in the stories. This method of making mediocre movies may have worked in the past, but has started to lose its following in recent years.

Bollywood has lost momentum. Fewer people look forward to going to the theater and seeing these films due to severe disinterest, use of various streaming platforms and the continuing effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

Movies are expensive, and that means they’re risky, so safe projects will dominate there the same way franchise work dominates Hollywood marquees today, said Jordan Stalker, professor of communications and media at DePaul.

A problem that troubles both Hollywood and Bollywood is the pervasiveness nepotism in industry. The lack of fresh faces and graduates who have studied the art of filmmaking, directing, writing and acting are largely overlooked in the film industry. Those in power choose to silence these narratives and keep these unwanted individuals in the dark. If they have no money, are not conventionally attractive, and have no inheritance to their name, interest in the person’s abilities is overlooked.

For Bollywood in particular, the lack of diversity in its productions is a real slap in the face. India, soon to be the most populous nation in the world, cast the same few actors and actresses in most blockbuster movies. What an insult to the citizens of this country who have so much potential and so many ideas to share with the country on screen. If you ask a Hindustani movie buff to name a movie star who is not Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukerji or any of the many other Khans, the search would be almost futile.

It’s almost impossible to find a Bollywood movie with background dancers who aren’t light-skinned Europeans. It is to the point of obsession, infatuation and fetishization for Indian audiences, suggesting that these people are what Indian viewers are told to idolize and compare themselves to.

Many actors are forced to appear fair-skinned through various filters, lights and montages. Take Kajol to Dilwale or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In contrast, many darker-skinned Bollywood actors are repeatedly cast as villains, antagonists, unlovable characters or comic relief characters. The question of colorism has been present for a long time in Indian cinema.

This may be related to the stringent acceptance requirements in the industry, compounded by the active promotion of skin lightening products and discrimination of colorists in India.

Even with movies that involve female roles, there are stories about female empowerment, like Mary Kom or Kahaani, women are always portrayed in an unpleasant light. Either they constantly rely on a male character to support them through their journey or as a love interest, or objectified. The over-sexualization of Indian women on screen has a huge impact on the relationship between Indians who portray women and Indians who portray them and their dynamics in their daily lives.

This in turn creates an issue of consent, sexuality and intimacy for Indians nationwide. With high rates of rape and sexual assault among men and women in the country, distorted representations of sexual relationships and behaviors create a harmful environment and encourage negative perceptions of sex. This nation is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world for women, according at CNN.

Indian women are often demonized for expressing their sexuality through their clothes or the number of their partners. Those who choose to express themselves more conservatively are seen as pure and innocent. With the release of the Pathaan movie trailer, people were quick to turn to a famous and beloved actress, Deepika Padukone, for starring in a challenging and skinny dance sequence with Shah Rukh Khan.

This industry is about male fantasy and escapism, Stalker said.

With outdated jokes, fashion trends, offensive vernacular, political and social ideas, it can be difficult for a film industry to change so much all of a sudden. More energy should be focused on these changes to match a more modern audience, rather than churning out several mediocre films in a short period of time.

This is something that has already been done. Take Aamir Khan, a Hindi film director and producer who has already proven it is possible to break norms and create new ideas in Bollywood. He explored this through his contemporary projects such as 3 Idiots, Dangal and Taare Zameen Par.

What is worrying about these issues with Bollywood is that they are ongoing and far from changing pace in all aspects.

Bollywood as a practice generally doesn’t take risks, Stalker said.

For a time, the stability of concepts, plots, and familiar faces made it comfortable and safe to watch. Indians would find pleasure and nostalgia in seeing the same ideas over and over again. Even still, this can only satisfy such a large and growing population. With an ever-changing world and crazy accessibility of the internet and trends, this production company needs to take notes and reflect our new reality.

Obviously, the love for this production house is strong and even personal. As a critic of the entire industry, I could always go home and watch the classics and cry. It’s more of a cry for help from so many die-hard fans who want this industry to continue to thrive and change people’s lives on and off screen.

While Bollywood is decline in popularity around the world there is a chance to fix things and change the script, literally. The top brass in this industry need to listen to their audiences and do their research on the evolution of Indians around the world, as well as the adaptation to climate change within their country. Capitalizing on dramatic flair, which was already one of Bollywood’s key elements, could also help boost engagement.

I think [it] can be saved, it’s just a matter of when, not if, Miller said.

With these tactics in mind, this production company can once again steal the hearts of many others and eventually reach a wider, more global, and younger audience.

Bade bade industries mein, aisi koti koti change toh hoti rehni chahiye.

, . (In these big industries, these small changes need to keep happening.)