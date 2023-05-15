Entertainment
Bollywood’s future is bleak
Bollywood is known for its flair, drama, glamour, and lavish dance numbers. While the films have always captured the attention of viewers around the world, maintaining engagement has become increasingly difficult. The first production and the first concepts of Indian films began in 1930s when Bollywood started its journey. With the industry located in Bombay, traditionally known as Mumbai, Bollywood received its name and title as largest film industry in the world. Although there has been and still is a wide range of genres, the one that mainly stands out in the media is its romantic comedy or drama pictures.
From the beginning, Indian directors and writers have always struggled with storytelling. Bollywood films focus on actors, with plot, aesthetics and music being a second priority. Because of this mindset, this industry was set up for short-term success from the start.
I think Bollywood is considered (at least in the West) to be mostly flashy and over the top, said DePaul film and television specialist Dee Miller. Contemporary audiences prefer nuanced and subtle films, especially when they can turn to established franchises.
India is known for producing large amounts of movies in a single year compared to other national film industries such as Hollywood. With that in mind, the filmmakers focused more on bringing well-known artists to the screen and releasing full-length two- to three-hour films with very little depth. This has resulted in and continues to result in lackluster writing, plot holes, and unnecessary longevity. Some recent movies that have been widely criticized were Pathaan, brahmastra, and Cirkus.
Although this does not mean that a production company should reduce their runtimes, as this is at the heart of this film industry. Since the beginnings of Indian cinema, going to the theater in India was a luxury Hindustanis could only afford once or twice a year.
Majority of these productions that arrive in Indian homes or theaters struggle to provide meaning and satisfaction through visual entertainment. The same formula is used for many films without complex or revolutionary ideas in the stories. This method of making mediocre movies may have worked in the past, but has started to lose its following in recent years.
Bollywood has lost momentum. Fewer people look forward to going to the theater and seeing these films due to severe disinterest, use of various streaming platforms and the continuing effects of Covid-19 pandemic.
Movies are expensive, and that means they’re risky, so safe projects will dominate there the same way franchise work dominates Hollywood marquees today, said Jordan Stalker, professor of communications and media at DePaul.
A problem that troubles both Hollywood and Bollywood is the pervasiveness nepotism in industry. The lack of fresh faces and graduates who have studied the art of filmmaking, directing, writing and acting are largely overlooked in the film industry. Those in power choose to silence these narratives and keep these unwanted individuals in the dark. If they have no money, are not conventionally attractive, and have no inheritance to their name, interest in the person’s abilities is overlooked.
For Bollywood in particular, the lack of diversity in its productions is a real slap in the face. India, soon to be the most populous nation in the world, cast the same few actors and actresses in most blockbuster movies. What an insult to the citizens of this country who have so much potential and so many ideas to share with the country on screen. If you ask a Hindustani movie buff to name a movie star who is not Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukerji or any of the many other Khans, the search would be almost futile.
It’s almost impossible to find a Bollywood movie with background dancers who aren’t light-skinned Europeans. It is to the point of obsession, infatuation and fetishization for Indian audiences, suggesting that these people are what Indian viewers are told to idolize and compare themselves to.
Many actors are forced to appear fair-skinned through various filters, lights and montages. Take Kajol to Dilwale or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In contrast, many darker-skinned Bollywood actors are repeatedly cast as villains, antagonists, unlovable characters or comic relief characters. The question of colorism has been present for a long time in Indian cinema.
This may be related to the stringent acceptance requirements in the industry, compounded by the active promotion of skin lightening products and discrimination of colorists in India.
Even with movies that involve female roles, there are stories about female empowerment, like Mary Kom or Kahaani, women are always portrayed in an unpleasant light. Either they constantly rely on a male character to support them through their journey or as a love interest, or objectified. The over-sexualization of Indian women on screen has a huge impact on the relationship between Indians who portray women and Indians who portray them and their dynamics in their daily lives.
This in turn creates an issue of consent, sexuality and intimacy for Indians nationwide. With high rates of rape and sexual assault among men and women in the country, distorted representations of sexual relationships and behaviors create a harmful environment and encourage negative perceptions of sex. This nation is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world for women, according at CNN.
Indian women are often demonized for expressing their sexuality through their clothes or the number of their partners. Those who choose to express themselves more conservatively are seen as pure and innocent. With the release of the Pathaan movie trailer, people were quick to turn to a famous and beloved actress, Deepika Padukone, for starring in a challenging and skinny dance sequence with Shah Rukh Khan.
This industry is about male fantasy and escapism, Stalker said.
With outdated jokes, fashion trends, offensive vernacular, political and social ideas, it can be difficult for a film industry to change so much all of a sudden. More energy should be focused on these changes to match a more modern audience, rather than churning out several mediocre films in a short period of time.
This is something that has already been done. Take Aamir Khan, a Hindi film director and producer who has already proven it is possible to break norms and create new ideas in Bollywood. He explored this through his contemporary projects such as 3 Idiots, Dangal and Taare Zameen Par.
What is worrying about these issues with Bollywood is that they are ongoing and far from changing pace in all aspects.
Bollywood as a practice generally doesn’t take risks, Stalker said.
For a time, the stability of concepts, plots, and familiar faces made it comfortable and safe to watch. Indians would find pleasure and nostalgia in seeing the same ideas over and over again. Even still, this can only satisfy such a large and growing population. With an ever-changing world and crazy accessibility of the internet and trends, this production company needs to take notes and reflect our new reality.
Obviously, the love for this production house is strong and even personal. As a critic of the entire industry, I could always go home and watch the classics and cry. It’s more of a cry for help from so many die-hard fans who want this industry to continue to thrive and change people’s lives on and off screen.
While Bollywood is decline in popularity around the world there is a chance to fix things and change the script, literally. The top brass in this industry need to listen to their audiences and do their research on the evolution of Indians around the world, as well as the adaptation to climate change within their country. Capitalizing on dramatic flair, which was already one of Bollywood’s key elements, could also help boost engagement.
I think [it] can be saved, it’s just a matter of when, not if, Miller said.
With these tactics in mind, this production company can once again steal the hearts of many others and eventually reach a wider, more global, and younger audience.
Bade bade industries mein, aisi koti koti change toh hoti rehni chahiye.
, . (In these big industries, these small changes need to keep happening.)
|
Sources
2/ https://depauliaonline.com/64556/opinions/the-future-of-bollywood-is-bleak/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Recep Tayyip Erdogan scored well past his opponent as Turkey voted
- First and Last Post: Field Marshalling
- Bollywood’s future is bleak
- Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart disallowed by On3’s WR rankings
- Google: Two Huge Items You May Have Missed in Q1 (Hint: Not AI) (NASDAQ:GOOG)
- Turkish elections: how could Erdogan’s loss change the world?
- The new earthquake was recorded in Colombia, in the province of Santander
- AI presents political peril for 2024 with threat to mislead voters
- Choosing the right running mate for the 2024 presidential election – Mon May 15, 2023
- Molly Tuttle brings Grammy-winning bluegrass to Colombia
- Hybrid model for Asia Cup and beyond could end ‘logjam’ between Pakistan and India, says PCB
- Husker Men Win B1G Outdoor Championship