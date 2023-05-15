‘Aladdin’ actor turns off Twitter after appearing to hide anticipated box office success of ‘The Little Mermaid’





Mena Massoud Halle Bailey the loyal fanbase won’t let anyone slander her or the upcoming live reimagining of The little Mermaid. Actor Mena Massoud learned this the hard way when he appeared to downplay the films’ projected box office success in a now-deleted tweet. Massoud has been facing an outpouring of backlash since Saturday, May 13, when he wrote: Our film was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times. It’s the only way to reach the billion dollars mark with our opening. I guess TLM doesn’t cross the billion mark but will definitely get a sequel. His comments appeared to be in response to reports that Bailey’s theatrical debut would gross at least $110 million in its four-day Memorial Day weekend opening. Massoud starred in Disney’s live-action Aladdin as the titular character, who was remade in 2019 alongside Will Smith, who played the blue genie. The film debuted during the Memorial Day holiday and grossed $116.8 million in domestic ticket sales. Two months after its release, Variety reported that the film crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. Whether or not he wants his remarks about the mermaid movie to be shady has yet to be explained. But Baileys fans couldn’t care less, as they overran the actors’ tweet, which ultimately led to him deleting the post and deactivating his account. To say Twitter users haven’t been easy on him would be an understatement, but you can see it for yourself below. Bailey has long said her portrayal of Ariel, who is white in the original animated film, is a huge accomplishment for diversity efforts. I know people are like: It’s not about race. But now that I [Ariel], people don’t understand that when you’re black, there’s this whole other community. It’s so important for us to see each other, she said in a February cover story for The face magazine. At the premiere of the upcoming films in Los Angeles, she again stressed the importance of representation and paid tribute to the Black Princesses who preceded her, Brandy as Cinderella and Anika Noni Rose as Tiana. It’s safe to say theaters will be full for a minute as moviegoers help push The little Mermaid passed the billion dollar mark. Trending Stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/aladdin-actor-deactivates-twitter-appearing-113327486.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos